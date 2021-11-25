ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida, Washington set to join Kansas atop dubious list

By Mike Huguenin about 7 hours
 7 days ago
Lance Leipold picture by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images; question mark picture from Creative Commons License via Pexels.com

Two schools looking for a new coach, Florida and Washington, are set to join Kansas atop a dubious Power 5 stat category: Most coaches this century.

The new hires for the Gators and Huskies will be the seventh coaches since the dawn of the 2000s at those schools. Kansas’ Lance Leipold, who was hired this past offseason, already is the seventh coach for the Jayhawks this century.

Thirteen other Power 5 schools have had six coaches this century. In addition, USC and Washington State will join that club when they fill their vacancies.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the SEC’s current membership collectively has had the most coaches in the 2000s, with 67. The Big Ten is second with 60, followed by the Pac-12 with 59, the ACC with 58 and the Big 12 with 41. (We’re not counting the to-be-hired guys at schools with vacancies, nor are we including Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire because he hasn’t coached a game there yet).

Going into this season, six Power 5 schools had had two or fewer coaches in the 2000s; interestingly, two of those, TCU and Virginia Tech, are in the midst of coaching searches. Only one Power 5 school has had just one coach this century, and that is Iowa with Kirk Ferentz.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all the coaches in the 2000s at the Power 5 schools. And we’re thinking you could win some friendly wagers with this information at your fingertips. (We admit it: We forgot a handful of these guys … but we’re betting fans of those teams didn’t.)

Coaches with an asterisk denote an interim who oversaw a team for an entire season; we did not include interims who were not in place for all of a team’s games.

Schools with 7

Kansas: Terry Allen, Mark Mangino, Charlie Weis, Turner Gill, David Beaty, Les Miles, Lance Leipold

Schools with 6

Arizona: Dick Tomey, John Mackovic, Mike Stoops, Rich Rodriguez, Kevin Sumlin, Jedd Fisch

Arkansas: Houston Nutt, Bobby Petrino, John L. Smith*, Bret Bielema, Chad Morris, Sam Pittman

Baylor: Kevin Steele, Guy Morriss, Art Briles, Jim Grobe*, Matt Rhule, Dave Aranda

Colorado: Gary Barnett, Dan Hawkins, Jon Embree, Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker, Karl Dorrell

Florida (hiring its 7th): Steve Spurrier, Ron Zook, Urban Meyer, Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen

Illinois: Ron Turner, Ron Zook, Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit*, Lovie Smith, Bret Bielema

Indiana: Cam Cameron, Gerry DiNardo, Terry Hoeppner, Bill Lynch, Kevin Wilson, Tom Allen

Louisville: John L. Smith, Bobby Petrino, Steve Kragthorpe, Charlie Strong, Bobby Petrino, Scott Satterfield

Maryland: Ron Vanderlinden, Ralph Friedgen, Randy Edsall, D.J. Durkin, Matt Canada*, Mike Locksley

Miami: Butch Davis, Larry Coker, Randy Shannon, Al Golden, Mark Richt, Manny Diaz

North Carolina: Carl Torbush, John Bunting, Butch Davis, Everett Withers*, Larry Fedora, Mack Brown

Ole Miss: David Cutcliffe, Ed Orgeron, Houston Nutt, Hugh Freeze, Matt Luke, Lane Kiffin

Phil Fulmer, Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt, Josh Heupel

Vanderbilt: Woody Widenhofer, Bobby Johnson, Robbie Caldwell*, James Franklin, Derek Mason, Clark Lea

Washington (hiring its 7th): Rick Neuheisel, Keith Gilbertson, Tyrone Willingham, Steve Sarkisian, Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake

Schools with 5

Arizona State: Bruce Snyder, Dirk Koetter, Dennis Erickson, Todd Graham, Herm Edwards

Boston College: Tom O’Brien, Jeff Jagodzinski, Frank Spaziani, Steve Addazio, Jeff Hafley

Kentucky: Hal Mumme, Guy Morriss, Rich Brooks, Joker Phillips, Mark Stoops

Minnesota: Glen Mason, Tim Brewster, Jerry Kill, Tracy Claeys*, P.J. Fleck,

Mississippi State: Jackie Sherrill, Sylvester Croom, Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead, Mike Leach

Nebraska: Frank Solich, Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini, Mike Riley, Scott Frost

Ohio State: John Cooper, Jim Tressel, Luke Fickell*, Urban Meyer, Ryan Day

Oregon: Mike Bellotti, Chip Kelly, Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart, Mario Cristobal

Pitt: Walt Harris, Dave Wannstedt, Todd Graham, Paul Chryst, Pat Narduzzi

Rutgers: Terry Shea, Greg Schiano, Kyle Flood, Chris Ash, Greg Schiano

Stanford: Tyrone Willingham, Buddy Teevens, Walt Harris, Jim Harbaugh, David Shaw

Syracuse: Paul Pasqualoni, Greg Robinson, Doug Marrone, Scott Shafer, Dino Babers

Texas A&M: R.C. Slocum, Dennis Franchione, Mike Sherman, Kevin Sumlin, Jimbo Fisher

UCLA: Bob Toledo, Karl Dorrell, Rick Neuheisel, Jim Mora, Chip Kelly

USC (hiring its 6th): Paul Hackett, Pete Carroll, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Clay Helton

Washington State (hiring its 6th): Mike Price, Bill Doba, Paul Wulff, Mike Leach, Nick Rolovich

West Virginia: Don Nehlen, Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen, Neal Brown

Schools with 4

Alabama: Mike DuBose, Dennis Franchione, Mike Shula, Nick Saban (Alabama hired Mike Price after Franchione, but Price was fired before ever coaching a game)

Auburn: Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn, Bryan Harsin

California: Tom Holmoe, Jeff Tedford, Sonny Dykes, Justin Wilcox

Florida State: Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart, Mike Norvell

Georgia Tech: George O’Leary, Chan Gailey, Bobby Johnson, Geoff Collins

Iowa State: Dan McCarney, Gene Chizik, Paul Rhoads, Matt Campbell

Kansas State: Bill Snyder, Ron Prince, Bill Snyder, Chris Klieman

Michigan: Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke, Jim Harbaugh

Michigan State: Bobby Williams, John L. Smith, Mark Dantonio, Mel Tucker

Missouri: Larry Smith, Gary Pinkel, Barry Odom, Eli Drinkwitz

Notre Dame: Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham, Charlie Weis, Brian Kelly

Oregon State: Dennis Erickson, Mike Riley, Gary Andersen, Jonathan Smith

Purdue: Joe Tiller, Danny Hope, Darrell Hazell, Jeff Brohm

South Carolina: Lou Holtz, Steve Spurrier, Will Muschamp, Shane Beamer

Texas: Mack Brown, Charlie Strong, Tom Herman, Steve Sarkisian

Texas Tech (hired its 5th): Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Wells (Joey McGuire has been hired to replace Wells)

Virginia: George Welsh, Al Groh, Mike London, Bronco Mendenhall

Wisconsin: Barry Alvarez, Bret Bielema, Gary Andersen, Paul Chryst

Schools with 3

Duke: Carl Franks, Ted Roof, David Cutcliffe

Georgia: Jim Donnan, Mark Richt, Kirby Smart

LSU (hiring its 4th): Nick Saban, Les Miles, Ed Orgeron

NC State: Chuck Amato, Tom O’Brien, Dave Doeren

Oklahoma State: Bob Simmons, Les Miles, Mike Gundy

Penn State: Joe Paterno, Bill O’Brien, James Franklin

Utah: Ron McBride, Urban Meyer, Kyle Whittingham

Wake Forest: Jim Caldwell, Jim Grobe, Dave Clawson

Schools with 2

Clemson: Tommy Bowden, Dabo Swinney

Northwestern: Randy Walker, Pat Fitzgerald

Oklahoma: Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley

TCU (hiring its 3rd): Dennis Franchione, Gary Patterson

Virginia Tech (hiring its 3rd): Frank Beamer, Justin Fuente

Schools with 1

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh was robbed of Big Ten Coach of the Year

If you’re a Michigan football fan right now, you have to be on cloud-nine with everything that has happened lately with the football team. The football team thoroughly dominated and broke the will of Ohio State. Michigan ran for almost 300 yards on OSU and also threw for over 200 total yards. They won 42-27 (in a game that wasn’t even that close to be honest).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
