Florida, Washington set to join Kansas atop dubious list

Lance Leipold picture by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images; question mark picture from Creative Commons License via Pexels.com

Two schools looking for a new coach, Florida and Washington, are set to join Kansas atop a dubious Power 5 stat category: Most coaches this century.

The new hires for the Gators and Huskies will be the seventh coaches since the dawn of the 2000s at those schools. Kansas’ Lance Leipold, who was hired this past offseason, already is the seventh coach for the Jayhawks this century.

Thirteen other Power 5 schools have had six coaches this century. In addition, USC and Washington State will join that club when they fill their vacancies.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the SEC’s current membership collectively has had the most coaches in the 2000s, with 67. The Big Ten is second with 60, followed by the Pac-12 with 59, the ACC with 58 and the Big 12 with 41. (We’re not counting the to-be-hired guys at schools with vacancies, nor are we including Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire because he hasn’t coached a game there yet).

Going into this season, six Power 5 schools had had two or fewer coaches in the 2000s; interestingly, two of those, TCU and Virginia Tech, are in the midst of coaching searches. Only one Power 5 school has had just one coach this century, and that is Iowa with Kirk Ferentz.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all the coaches in the 2000s at the Power 5 schools. And we’re thinking you could win some friendly wagers with this information at your fingertips. (We admit it: We forgot a handful of these guys … but we’re betting fans of those teams didn’t.)

Coaches with an asterisk denote an interim who oversaw a team for an entire season; we did not include interims who were not in place for all of a team’s games.

Schools with 7

Kansas: Terry Allen, Mark Mangino, Charlie Weis, Turner Gill, David Beaty, Les Miles, Lance Leipold

Schools with 6

Arizona: Dick Tomey, John Mackovic, Mike Stoops, Rich Rodriguez, Kevin Sumlin, Jedd Fisch

Arkansas: Houston Nutt, Bobby Petrino, John L. Smith*, Bret Bielema, Chad Morris, Sam Pittman

Baylor: Kevin Steele, Guy Morriss, Art Briles, Jim Grobe*, Matt Rhule, Dave Aranda

Colorado: Gary Barnett, Dan Hawkins, Jon Embree, Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker, Karl Dorrell

Florida (hiring its 7th): Steve Spurrier, Ron Zook, Urban Meyer, Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen

Illinois: Ron Turner, Ron Zook, Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit*, Lovie Smith, Bret Bielema

Indiana: Cam Cameron, Gerry DiNardo, Terry Hoeppner, Bill Lynch, Kevin Wilson, Tom Allen

Louisville: John L. Smith, Bobby Petrino, Steve Kragthorpe, Charlie Strong, Bobby Petrino, Scott Satterfield

Maryland: Ron Vanderlinden, Ralph Friedgen, Randy Edsall, D.J. Durkin, Matt Canada*, Mike Locksley

Miami: Butch Davis, Larry Coker, Randy Shannon, Al Golden, Mark Richt, Manny Diaz

North Carolina: Carl Torbush, John Bunting, Butch Davis, Everett Withers*, Larry Fedora, Mack Brown

Ole Miss: David Cutcliffe, Ed Orgeron, Houston Nutt, Hugh Freeze, Matt Luke, Lane Kiffin

Phil Fulmer, Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt, Josh Heupel

Vanderbilt: Woody Widenhofer, Bobby Johnson, Robbie Caldwell*, James Franklin, Derek Mason, Clark Lea

Washington (hiring its 7th): Rick Neuheisel, Keith Gilbertson, Tyrone Willingham, Steve Sarkisian, Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake

Schools with 5

Arizona State: Bruce Snyder, Dirk Koetter, Dennis Erickson, Todd Graham, Herm Edwards

Boston College: Tom O’Brien, Jeff Jagodzinski, Frank Spaziani, Steve Addazio, Jeff Hafley

Kentucky: Hal Mumme, Guy Morriss, Rich Brooks, Joker Phillips, Mark Stoops

Minnesota: Glen Mason, Tim Brewster, Jerry Kill, Tracy Claeys*, P.J. Fleck,

Mississippi State: Jackie Sherrill, Sylvester Croom, Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead, Mike Leach

Nebraska: Frank Solich, Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini, Mike Riley, Scott Frost

Ohio State: John Cooper, Jim Tressel, Luke Fickell*, Urban Meyer, Ryan Day

Oregon: Mike Bellotti, Chip Kelly, Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart, Mario Cristobal

Pitt: Walt Harris, Dave Wannstedt, Todd Graham, Paul Chryst, Pat Narduzzi

Rutgers: Terry Shea, Greg Schiano, Kyle Flood, Chris Ash, Greg Schiano

Stanford: Tyrone Willingham, Buddy Teevens, Walt Harris, Jim Harbaugh, David Shaw

Syracuse: Paul Pasqualoni, Greg Robinson, Doug Marrone, Scott Shafer, Dino Babers

Texas A&M: R.C. Slocum, Dennis Franchione, Mike Sherman, Kevin Sumlin, Jimbo Fisher

UCLA: Bob Toledo, Karl Dorrell, Rick Neuheisel, Jim Mora, Chip Kelly

USC (hiring its 6th): Paul Hackett, Pete Carroll, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Clay Helton

Washington State (hiring its 6th): Mike Price, Bill Doba, Paul Wulff, Mike Leach, Nick Rolovich

West Virginia: Don Nehlen, Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart, Dana Holgorsen, Neal Brown

Schools with 4

Alabama: Mike DuBose, Dennis Franchione, Mike Shula, Nick Saban (Alabama hired Mike Price after Franchione, but Price was fired before ever coaching a game)

Auburn: Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn, Bryan Harsin

California: Tom Holmoe, Jeff Tedford, Sonny Dykes, Justin Wilcox

Florida State: Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart, Mike Norvell

Georgia Tech: George O’Leary, Chan Gailey, Bobby Johnson, Geoff Collins

Iowa State: Dan McCarney, Gene Chizik, Paul Rhoads, Matt Campbell

Kansas State: Bill Snyder, Ron Prince, Bill Snyder, Chris Klieman

Michigan: Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke, Jim Harbaugh

Michigan State: Bobby Williams, John L. Smith, Mark Dantonio, Mel Tucker

Missouri: Larry Smith, Gary Pinkel, Barry Odom, Eli Drinkwitz

Notre Dame: Bob Davie, Tyrone Willingham, Charlie Weis, Brian Kelly

Oregon State: Dennis Erickson, Mike Riley, Gary Andersen, Jonathan Smith

Purdue: Joe Tiller, Danny Hope, Darrell Hazell, Jeff Brohm

South Carolina: Lou Holtz, Steve Spurrier, Will Muschamp, Shane Beamer

Texas: Mack Brown, Charlie Strong, Tom Herman, Steve Sarkisian

Texas Tech (hired its 5th): Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Wells (Joey McGuire has been hired to replace Wells)

Virginia: George Welsh, Al Groh, Mike London, Bronco Mendenhall

Wisconsin: Barry Alvarez, Bret Bielema, Gary Andersen, Paul Chryst

Schools with 3

Duke: Carl Franks, Ted Roof, David Cutcliffe

Georgia: Jim Donnan, Mark Richt, Kirby Smart

LSU (hiring its 4th): Nick Saban, Les Miles, Ed Orgeron

NC State: Chuck Amato, Tom O’Brien, Dave Doeren

Oklahoma State: Bob Simmons, Les Miles, Mike Gundy

Penn State: Joe Paterno, Bill O’Brien, James Franklin

Utah: Ron McBride, Urban Meyer, Kyle Whittingham

Wake Forest: Jim Caldwell, Jim Grobe, Dave Clawson

Schools with 2

Clemson: Tommy Bowden, Dabo Swinney

Northwestern: Randy Walker, Pat Fitzgerald

Oklahoma: Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley

TCU (hiring its 3rd): Dennis Franchione, Gary Patterson

Virginia Tech (hiring its 3rd): Frank Beamer, Justin Fuente

Schools with 1

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz