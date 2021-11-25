ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn set to host prized DL targets for Iron Bowl

By Jeremy Crabtree about 7 hours
A large group of official and unofficial visitors are set to be at Auburn for the Iron Bowl. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The Iron Bowl is always one of the best rivalry games in college football. It also always attracts some of the nation’s top football players on official and unofficial visits. This year is no exception, as Auburn is using the weekend to bring key targets to The Plains.

As of late Wednesday night, the Tigers were planning to host around 10 official visitors, including seven On3 Consensus four-star prospects and two of the most coveted juco prospects in the country.

Plus, the unofficial visit list from On3’s Auburn Live is even more stacked with four stars from all over the country and even coveted local five-star prospects slated to be in town.

Can Auburn make move with DL Khurtiss Perry?

Four-star DL Khurtiss Perry of Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road heads into his official visit to Auburn this weekend with the Tigers looking to make up some ground on rival Alabama.

Intel from On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons indicates the Crimson Tide are the team to beat for Perrry. Simmons said his confidence level in the Tide was at 70% heading into the visit weekend. That means the Tigers have their work cut out for them, if they want to flip the momentum.

“Perry has been to Auburn one time this season and will make another trip,” Auburn Live’s Cole Pinkston said earlier this week. “This time it will be for an official visit. Where does Auburn stand? Probably in his top three along with Texas and Alabama.

“This visit will be a major one for Perry. Alabama is sure to get another shot to impress him before it is over. If he enjoys this visit like he did the first, Auburn will remain right there with Alabama.”

Consensus 4-star DL Nyjalik Kelly set for visit

Four-star DL Nyjalik Kelly of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard is set to take his fifth and final official visit this weekend to Auburn.

Kelly ranks as the No. 98 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Kelly is set to arrive in Auburn on Friday and attend the Iron Bowl on Saturday. It will be his first visit to Auburn, according to Auburn Live’s Jeffrey Lee.

Kelly has already taken official visits to Florida State, Oregon, Indiana and LSU. He’s also been on numerous unofficial visits to hometown Miami. Heading into the visit Florida State and Miami are the perceived favorites. But Oregon is also right there, and Auburn could make a move with a big visit.

Auburn gets shot with Jeffrey M’ba

The Tigers are also hosting one of the top junior college players in the country this weekend on an unofficial visit and an official visit.

Independence (Kan.) Community College DL Jeffrey M’ba will first attend the Iron Bowl on Saturday. He’ll then begin his official visit – the 48-hour window where all expenses are paid for – on Sunday and stay through Monday with his parents.

The extended period on campus has to be a good thing for the Tigers, who have made M’ba one of their prized defensive line targets in the 2022 cycle.

M’ba was at Oklahoma this past weekend and came away from Norman high on the Sooners. So, again, this is another important opportunity for the Tigers to shift momentum in their direction.

He also has official visits planned to

(Dec. 3) and Oregon (Dec. 10), and he already visited Miami.

Can Auburn flip Tae Woody?

On3 Consensus four-star two-way lineman Antavious Woody of Lafayette (Ala.) High is a longtime Florida State commitment. But he’s become a prized recruit for Auburn, and he, too, will be on campus this weekend for an official visit.

Pinkston thinks there’s a good chance for Auburn to make a move for Woody this weekend.

“If Auburn knocks it out of the park, we still like the Tigers in the end,” Pinkston said. “But it should go all the way until signing day.

Other official visitors expected

Auburn is also set to host some top skill position players and even a few others committed to SEC rival programs.

  • On3 Consensus four-star WR Antonio Williams of Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork comes to town for his visit. He lists South Carolina, Auburn and Ole Miss as his top teams.
  • LSU commitments – four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym and four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan are also set for official visits.
  • Coveted juco cornerback recruit Keionte Scott of Snow (Utah) Junior College will be officially visiting. The Tigers are battling Oregon and Tennessee for his commitment.
  • Auburn four-star defensive line commit Caden Story of Lanett (Ala.) High is coming for his official visit.

Auburn also hosting key unofficial visitors

The list of unofficial visits – both in the 2022 and 2023 class is rather long.

But there are some headliners to keep an eye on, especially On3 Consensus four-star athlete Isaiah Bond. Since his decommitment from Florida, Bond has become one of the nation’s hottest targets. Auburn offered on Tuesday. The Tigers host him this weekend on a visit.

“When I decommitted my phone flooded with almost every coach in the country,” Bond said. “I just started answering today. I guess you can kind of say, I’m starting from scratch. I’ve had my eyes on a couple of schools that I’ve been looking at ever since I began having some uncertainty about the University of Florida.”

Around 15 four-star juniors will be at the game on unofficial visits, but all eyes will be on five-star in-state safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson.

Alabama is the team that is trending early on with Mitchell, and this is another chance for the Tigers to make a big move in his recruitment.

Another name to watch is four-star DL Hunter Osborne of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville. Osborne was in Tuscaloosa back on Nov. 6 when the Crimson Tide hosted LSU. This will be Osborne’s second trip to Auburn this season. Osborne made the drive over to Auburn to watch the Tigers host Georgia on Oct. 9.

On3’s Auburn Live has an in-depth and updated list of official and unofficial visitors.

