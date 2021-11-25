ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU commit DeMario Tolan to take an official visit to Auburn

By Jeremy Johnson about 6 hours
 7 days ago
Auburn will be the host for LSU commit Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga High School linebacker DeMarion Tolan on Saturday.

Tolan is No. 204 in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2022. He is No. 162 in On3’s rankings. The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker will be on an official visit to Auburn starting on Friday. He will be in attendance for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

Tolan has been committed to LSU since July 8. The announcement of Ed Orgeron’s departure from the program after the season seems to have triggered an attempt to look around at some other schools for Tolan.

Tolan was on an official visit to Georgia last week as they defeated Charleston Southern.

Georgia made an impression on DeMario Tolan

Georgia’s fan base seems to have left an impression on Tolan during his weekend in Athens.

“When I first arrived in town, the people in town already knew I was coming. They greeted me at the hotel at things like that. That was a great feeling knowing that the town already knew I was coming in. I really hung around the players a lot,” Tolan told DawgHQ’s Jake Reuse. “When I was hanging out with them, they really emphasized how much they enjoyed playing in Athens and how much the linebackers, especially, love playing under Coach Schumann and Coach Smart. It was just a great feeling. I hung around all the linebackers. It wasn’t a specific person. It was all of them.”

The Bulldogs’ No.1 ranking is a huge recruiting tool when players come to town.

“Georgia is huge right now,” Tolan told Reuse. “I am really looking highly on them now. They have really been emphasizing the same thing. They want me, and they need me. They’re willing to take me whenever. That’s good for me.”

For now, Tolan remains committed to LSU, but two weeks in a row he will be taking official visits to SEC rivals. The first day of the early signing period is Dec. 15.

