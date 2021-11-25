ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famitsu Sales: 11/15/21 – 11/21/21 [Update]

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of November 15, 2021 to November 21, 2021. Pokeomon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl for Switch were the highest selling new releases of the week, collectively debuting at 1,395,642 retail copies...

[Japan, Taiwan, S. Korea] Famitsu and Media Create sales for Week 47, 2021 (November 15 – November 21) [Top 30]

Here’s the latest sales reports from Famitsu and Media Create, with Hardware and Software sales for Week 47, 2021 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea!. Due to various circumstances, no commentary this week! However, you can find additional details about the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch (including Nintendo Switch sales for that week) in this post!
Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul second trailer, screenshots

Publisher Oizumi Amuzio and developer Byking have released the second official trailer and new screenshots for team battle action game Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul. The companies also launched the game’s official website, which features information on the game’s story, world, stages, and characters. Additionally, the game will be...
Enigma Archives: RAIN CODE teaser trailer

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Too Kyo Games have released the teaser trailer for Enigma Archives: RAIN CODE, the newly announced dark fantasy mystery game from Danganronpa series creator Kazutaka Kodaka. Platforms and a release date have yet to be announced. Watch the teaser trailer below. English. Japanese.
Castle of Shikigami 2 launches December 6 for PC, in 2022 for Switch

The PC version of shoot ’em up Castle of Shikigami 2 will launch via Steam on December 6 for $19.99 / 1,980 yen, followed by the Switch version in 2022, publisher Degica Games and developers Alfa System and Cosmo Machia announced. A demo is available now. Castle Shikigami 2 first...
Buried Stars for PC now availabe

The PC version of Buried Stars is now available via Steam at a 15 percent-off launch discount price of $33.99, publisher LINE Games and developer Studio LARGO announced. Buried Stars first launched for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PS Vita on July 30, 2020 worldwide. Here is an overview of the...
505 Games and MercurySteam to co-publish and co-develop new third-person action RPG for consoles, PC

505 Games will co-publish and co-develop the next game from. developer MercurySteam, the company announced. Code-named “Project Iron,” the new game is a third-person action RPG set in a dark fantasy world and will be available for consoles and PC worldwide. The intellectual property will be co-owned by 505 Games parent company Digital Bros. and MercurySteam.
The Nintendo Switch Has Been Sold Out for Months, But It’s In Stock for Cyber Monday

The Nintendo Switch has been nearly impossible to find for the past few months thanks to increased demand, and supply constraints due to Covid-19, but the gaming console is in stock at Amazon right now. We spotted Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $345 (as of this writing) for the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, while the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con is available from $363 here. Orders placed now will ship soon, and deliver in the first week of December. Amazon Buy:Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Editionat$345.42 The Switch is a portable gaming system with an HD touch screen, and...
Triangle Strategy ‘Character and Story Trailer #1: Roland Glenbrook’

Publisher Square Enix and developer Artdink have released the first in a series of “Character and Story” trailers for strategy RPG Triangle Strategy. The first introduces Roland Glenbrook, the younger prince of Glenbrook. Triangle Strategy is due out for Switch on March 4, 2022 worldwide. Watch the trailer below.
Death’s Gambit: Afterlife for PS4 now available

The PlayStation 4 version of Death’s Gambit: Afterlife is now available via PlayStation Store for $19.99, publisher Serenity Forge and developer White Rabbit announced. Users who own the original Death’s Gambit will receive Death’s Gambit: Afterlife as a free update. Death’s Gambit: Afterlife first launched for Switch and PC via...
Deep Rock Galactic coming to PS5, PS4 in January 2022

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games will release cooperative mining first-person shooter Deep Rock Galactic for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in January 2022, the companies announced. Deep Rock Galactic first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam on February 28, 2018, followed by a full launch...
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires demo for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch now available in Japan

A demo for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in Japan. The demo features both the “Tutorial” nad “Edit Mode,” including siege battles. The officer you create can be transferred over to the full game when it launches. The “Politics System” is not playable in the demo.
Famitsu Review Scores: Issue 1722

This week’s Famitsu review scores are in. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]. Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahou no Ko – Game de Asobo! Eiga no Sekai (Switch) – 7/7/8/8 [30/40]. The Kids We Were: Complete Edition (Switch) – 9/8/8/7 [32/40]. Youtubers Life 2...
PlayStation Plus free games for December 2021 announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the December 2021 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available from December 7 to January 3. Godfall: Challenger Edition (Gearbox Publishing) – Godfall is a looter-slasher set in a bright fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic. Embark on adventure in a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets and defeat vicious enemies. The Challenger Edition focuses on three unique modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. All three are endgame-level content, but you’ll be immediately equipped with a spread of deadly weapons and skill points, letting you team up with up to two other players in co-op. Perfect your build and smash your enemies. Challenger Edition‘s endgame co-op is compatible with all upgraded editions of Godfall and supports cross-gen play. Godfall: Challenger Edition players can upgrade at any time to the Deluxe Edition gaining access to both Godfall and “Fire & Darkness” campaigns.
Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in December 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
