Famitsu Sales: 11/15/21 – 11/21/21 [Update]

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the December 2021 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available from December 7 to January 3. Godfall: Challenger Edition (Gearbox Publishing) – Godfall is a looter-slasher set in a bright fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic. Embark on adventure in a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets and defeat vicious enemies. The Challenger Edition focuses on three unique modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. All three are endgame-level content, but you’ll be immediately equipped with a spread of deadly weapons and skill points, letting you team up with up to two other players in co-op. Perfect your build and smash your enemies. Challenger Edition‘s endgame co-op is compatible with all upgraded editions of Godfall and supports cross-gen play. Godfall: Challenger Edition players can upgrade at any time to the Deluxe Edition gaining access to both Godfall and “Fire & Darkness” campaigns.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO