College football TV listings for the final regular-season weekend
A look at the college football TV listings for each Week 13 game, which is the final week of the regular season. Games in bold type are among our top 10 games of the week.
Thursday
3:30 p.m.
Fresno State at San Jose State, FS1
7:30 p.m.
Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN
Friday
Noon
Boise State at San Diego State, CBS
Kansas State at Texas, Fox
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU
Ohio at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m.
Utah State at New Mexico, FS1
1:30 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
2 p.m.
UTEP at UAB, ESPN+
3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC
Missouri at Arkansas, CBS
USF at UCF, ESPN
UNLV at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, ESPN+
4 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, Fox
7 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, ESPN
8 p.m.
Washington State at Washington, FS1
Saturday
Noon
Ohio State at Michigan, Fox
Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2
Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1
Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC
Florida State at Florida, ESPN
Navy at Temple, ESPNU
Houston at UConn, CBS Sports Network
Army at Liberty, ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Kent State, ESPN+
Akron at Toledo, ESPN+
12:30 p.m.
Miami at Duke, ACC regional (certain Bally Sports networks)
1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, ESPN+
2 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, ESPN+
Troy at Georgia State, ESPN+
UTSA at North Texas, ESPN+
Texas State at Arkansas State, ESPN+
2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPN+
3 p.m.
Oregon State at UMass at New Mexico State, FloFootball
FIU at Southern Miss, ESPN+
Hawaii at Wyoming, Spectrum PPV/Team1 app streaming
3:30 p.m.
Oregon, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Penn State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Western Kentucky at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
3:45 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC Network
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network
4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, Fox
Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2
Arizona at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network
ULM at Louisiana, 4 p.m., ESPNU
7 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN
West Virginia at Kansas, FS1
Middle Tennessee at FAU, Stadium
7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ABC
Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2
Pitt at Syracuse, ACC Network
Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network
Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU
8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox
9 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network
10:30 p.m.
BYU at USC, ESPN
Cal at UCLA, FS1
Comments / 0