College football TV listings for the final regular-season weekend

On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ju95_0d6eQnsg00
(Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A look at the college football TV listings for each Week 13 game, which is the final week of the regular season. Games in bold type are among our top 10 games of the week.

Thursday

3:30 p.m.

Fresno State at San Jose State, FS1

7:30 p.m.

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN

Friday

Noon

Boise State at San Diego State, CBS

Kansas State at Texas, Fox

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU

Ohio at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico, FS1

1:30 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

2 p.m.

UTEP at UAB, ESPN+

3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC

Missouri at Arkansas, CBS

USF at UCF, ESPN

UNLV at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, ESPN+

4 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, Fox

7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, ESPN

8 p.m.

Washington State at Washington, FS1

Saturday

Noon

Ohio State at Michigan, Fox

Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2

Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1

Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC

Florida State at Florida, ESPN

Navy at Temple, ESPNU

Houston at UConn, CBS Sports Network

Army at Liberty, ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Kent State, ESPN+

Akron at Toledo, ESPN+

12:30 p.m.

Miami at Duke, ACC regional (certain Bally Sports networks)

1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, ESPN+

2 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, ESPN+

Troy at Georgia State, ESPN+

UTSA at North Texas, ESPN+

Texas State at Arkansas State, ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPN+

3 p.m.

Oregon State at UMass at New Mexico State, FloFootball

FIU at Southern Miss, ESPN+

Hawaii at Wyoming, Spectrum PPV/Team1 app streaming

3:30 p.m.

Oregon, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Penn State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Western Kentucky at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

3:45 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC Network

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network

4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, Fox

Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network

ULM at Louisiana, 4 p.m., ESPNU

7 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN

West Virginia at Kansas, FS1

Middle Tennessee at FAU, Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, ABC

Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2

Pitt at Syracuse, ACC Network

Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network

Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU

8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox

9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

10:30 p.m.

BYU at USC, ESPN

Cal at UCLA, FS1

AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning hopes to accomplish something Peyton & Eli couldn’t

All anyone wants to talk about is which college Arch Manning will eventually commit to playing quarterback for. The 6’4″, 215-pound quarterback has thrown for over 5,000 passing yards and over 70 touchdowns in his three-year career with Isidore Newman and he’s got major interest from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, and other top programs.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
