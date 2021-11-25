ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FTSE 100 Edges Up Despite Covid-19 Worries

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 7 days ago

U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday despite worries about a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the prospects of further lockdowns in Europe, especially Germany. The benchmark FTSE 100 was up...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Asian shares tick up but Omicron worries leave markets on edge

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally. Also weighing on share markets were remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterating that he and...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

South Korea GDP Rises 0.3% On Quarter In Q3

South Korea’s gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday’s preliminary report. That was in line with expectations and down from the 0.8 percent growth in the previous three months. On an annualized...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Asian currencies muted, stocks edge up as Omicron worries linger

BENGALURU (Dec 2): Most Asian currencies eased and stocks advanced on Thursday, amid some caution among investors as they assessed the potential economic fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant, while the South Korean won firmed on increased bets of a rate hike. The United States confirmed its first case of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Europe#Ftse#Hochschild Mining#Uk#Inmaculada#Peruvian#African#Vitol Group#Mothercare#Instaforex Company
ForexTV.com

Australia Has A$11.22 Billion Trade Surplus In October

Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.22 billion in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$11.0 billion following the downwardly revised A$11.82 billion trade surplus in September (originally -A$12.243 billion). Exports dropped 3.0 percent on month or...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Japan Consumer Confidence Remain Stable In November

Japan’s consumer confidence remained unchanged in November, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 39.2 in November. Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the indicators measuring the income growth increased to 39.4 in November...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Price Breaks 1.3300, Lacks Bullish Momentum

USD weakened on Thursday, leading to a rise in GBP/USD. Fed hawkishness could limit USD losses and cap gains. Brexit worries may also keep traders from placing fresh bullish bets. In the last hour, the GBP/USD price rose to fresh highs of 1.3325 due to some selling of the US dollar in the early European … Continued.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ForexTV.com

Hungary Trade Balance Swing To Deficit In September

Hungary’s trade balance swung to deficit in September, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday. The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 128 million in September from EUR 1.188 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a deficit of EUR 62.0 million.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Advances Amid Higher Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday amid higher oil prices, as investors focused on a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to discuss output policy, with speculation growing that it could pause on an increase in output due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Europe’s markets swing back lower as Omicron concerns continue

European traders saw the tide turn once again as markets across the continent finished the session in the red.The u-turn following Wednesday’s rebound was driven by concerns over the pandemic’s spread in mainland Europe, and particularly Germany.The FTSE 100 was more resilient than its counterparts despite some weakness across hospitality stocks, while Wall Street bounced back after a sell-off in its previous session.London’s top flight closed 39.47 points, or 0.55%, lower, at 7,129.21p on Thursday.Elsewhere, the German Dax decreased by 1.35% and the French Cac decreased by 1.25%.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “US investors have shaken off...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Wall Street ends higher in robust rebound from Omicron-driven sell-off

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A broad rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Thursday, recovering ground lost over recent sessions as market participants snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic. All three U.S. indexes advanced, with investors favoring value (.IVX) over...
STOCKS
WSAV News 3

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. It was already down in the morning amid worries that the omicron variant would hit the global economy. Losses […]
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Pound Retreats Ahead Of UK Manufacturing PMI

At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK final Markit/CIPS factory PMI survey data is due. According to flash estimate, the factory PMI rose to 58.2 in November from 57.8 a month ago. Ahead of the data, the pound retreated from its early highs against its major rivals. The pound was worth...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Gains Above 1.33 Ahead of Key UK/US Data

The GBP/USD is holding onto its recovery from its yearly low. Brexit battle backpedal in France, but it’s not fishing, traders push back BOE rate hike calls to 2022 on more Omicron cases in the UK. ADP Employment Change and UK/US PMIs will adorn the calendar. The GBP/USD price outlook has improved significantly after finding … Continued.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy