We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Velocio’s Foundation Range is intended for those wanting to kit themselves without breaking the bank, while not compromising on quality or performance. The Foundation Winter Bib certainly performs as well as some of the very best cycling bib tights, and I can’t fault the quality. Whether £163/$169 is ‘affordable’ might be debatable. On the plus side, in line with Velocio’s philosophy, the tights are made from 100% recycled fabrics.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO