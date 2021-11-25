ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caf Confederation Cup: Five Tusker players who can hurt CS Sfaxien

By Seth Willis
goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers will host the North Africans on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium, hoping to get a positive outcome ahead of the second leg. Kenyan teams have struggled to make an impact against teams from North Africa. In this slide, GOAL analyses players who might help the Football Kenya Federation Premier League...

www.goal.com

Person
Eugene Asike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf Confederation Cup#Cs Sfaxien#Confederation#Brewers#Kenyan#The North Africans#Asike#Apollo#Tunisians#Tanzanian#Fkf Premier League
