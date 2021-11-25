SHI demonstrates natural gas liquefaction system

Natural gas prices have dipped in the past week. However, with winter commencing, the United States households are expected to spend more on heating bills this winter due to the high natural gas prices. Hence, natural gas stocks Range Resources (RRC) and Southwestern Energy (SWN) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now.Though natural gas prices dipped in the past few days, it has surged substantially this year, with demand outpacing supply. Last week, U.S. natural gas futures registered the best performance in about two months, surging more than 7% intraday on November 26th, while gas futures for December delivery rose 7.5% to $5.447 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
