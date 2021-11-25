ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

SHI demonstrates natural gas liquefaction system

By Lydia Woellwarth
lngindustry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ceremony was attended by many major LNG producers and classification societies highlighting the high expectations. The natural gas liquefaction system, called ‘an LNG plant on the sea"’, is one of the main processes of floating LNG (FLNG). It is a technology that...

www.lngindustry.com

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 59 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 26. That matched the average decline forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, and compared with a five-year average decrease of 31 billion cubic feet for the period. Total stocks now stand at 3.564 trillion cubic feet, down 375 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 86 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas traded up by 2.3 cents, or 0.5%, at $4.281 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.268 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

Rystad Energy’s gas market lowdown

“Natural gas prices may face headwinds from the COVID-19 Omicron variant and doubts over vaccine efficacy, which is causing a pullback in energy commodities worldwide, but bullish factors are still at play as temperatures drop and the saga of European supply uncertainty continues. "In Europe, forecasts pointing to below-normal temperatures...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

2 Stocks to Buy on the Dip in Natural Gas

Natural gas prices have dipped in the past week. However, with winter commencing, the United States households are expected to spend more on heating bills this winter due to the high natural gas prices. Hence, natural gas stocks Range Resources (RRC) and Southwestern Energy (SWN) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now.Though natural gas prices dipped in the past few days, it has surged substantially this year, with demand outpacing supply. Last week, U.S. natural gas futures registered the best performance in about two months, surging more than 7% intraday on November 26th, while gas futures for December delivery rose 7.5% to $5.447 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil to boost spending on greenhouse gas reduction projects to $15 billion through 2027

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday that it has finalized its corporate plans to 2027, including increased spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years. The company said it also plans to maintain "disciplined capital investments," keeping that in the range of $20 billion to $25 billion per year through 2027. "The support the corporate strategy of continued structural cost savings, investment in low-cost-of-supply and lower-emission products, and further portfolio high-grading, positioning the company to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019," the oil giant stated. The stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading, and crude oil futures bounced 4.7% off Tuesday's 3-month closing low. Exxon Mobil's stock has rallied 45.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 44.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 21.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Natural gas analysis: Reaches august levels

During Wednesday's European trading hours, the price for Natural gas extended its decline, as it reached below the 4.4000 mark. Gas prices have plummeted nearly 33.50% since the high level booked on October 6. From a technical analysis perspective, the daily candle chart of the commodity price reveals that the...
TRAFFIC
webbcity.net

Natural gas cost on Spire bills to nearly double

Spire natural gas customers should expect higher bills soon to make up for the sub-zero temperatures of last February. Once a year, Spire is allowed by the Missouri Public Service Commission to recover the amount it paid for gas that was more than it collected from customers. According to the...
CARTERVILLE, MO
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Natural Gas Market: Storage Surplus On The Horizon

This Thursday, I expect the EIA to report 3,565 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending Nov. 26. Last week (ending Nov. 26), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) increased by almost 20% w-o-w (from 119 to 143). The total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 22.0% above last year's level but only 1% above the 30-year average.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas price tanking

A forecast for warmer weather is dragging the US benchmark lower. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas lost ground early in the November 30 session amid reports of milder weather ahead for much of the continental United States. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry...
TRAFFIC
Standard-Speaker

UGI increasing natural gas heating bills by 9.6%

UGI Utilities Inc. announced Tuesday that its purchased gas cost rates will increase and as a result, the average residential heating customer’s bill will rise on Dec. 1 by 9.6% from about $89.69 per month to $98.31 per month. Chris Brown, UGI vice president and general manager of rates and...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WILX-TV

Natural Gas Prices Causing Energy Costs To Rise

Big box, local stores ready for Cyber Monday - News 10 at 6 a.m. More snow is expected Monday evening. The updated forecast from the WILX News 10 First Alert Weather Team. Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later. Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST. |. A...
TRAFFIC
lngindustry.com

Cheniere and Foran sign SPA

Under the SPA, Foran has agreed to purchase approximately 0.3 million tpy of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a delivered ex-ship basis for a term of 20 years beginning in January 2023. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fee.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

Study on net zero LNG construction completed for Shell

The results of this study provide a strategic framework for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in LNG facilities during the project execution phase. "Operators continue to seek actionable plans to advance their commitments to net-zero emissions by 2050," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Leveraging our unique LNG and modularisation expertise, McDermott has developed multiple, innovative pathways to reduce and/or eliminate emissions throughout the life cycle of an LNG facility. We believe, in future scenarios, up to 65% of emissions associated with construction can be eliminated through a combination of construction execution efficiency, modularisation, and targeted investment in construction emissions reduction initiatives."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Natural Gas Demand Is Set To Spike

Price-action of the natural gas futures speaks volumes about the forthcoming directional moves of the commodity in the short-term. Meanwhile, fundamentals indicate the long-term direction of natural gas prices. While trading the most liquid commodity of the world, the need of the hour is to have a little patience and quick decision-making to trade the commodity. Traders generally remain anxious while taking a long or short position in natural gas futures.
TRAFFIC
lootpress.com

Natural Gas Prices, Like Everything Else, are Rising

You’ve heard it on the news. It comes as no surprise that that natural gas prices around the country will be higher this winter. Now is the time to prepare in order to minimize the effect of those rising prices. You may need to adjust your budget, but you should definitely take action to lower your heating bills.
TRAFFIC
WTVQ

Natural gas price to increase 33.8% for Columbia Gas customers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ Press Release) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission for its most recent Gas Cost Adjustment . Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost, effective November 29, reflects an increase from $5.4029 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet) to $7.2298 per Mcf, an increase of 33.8 percent. This increase is consistent with projections issued by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in their winter heating season forecast. The new gas supply cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled Gas Cost Adjustment in March 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas extends rally

The December contract for Henry Hub expires November 26. The US benchmark price for natural gas continued to hover around the $5.00/mn Btu mark on November 24 in one of the last trading days before the front-month contract expires. The December gas delivery contract was up 1% as of 12:27...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thecash-book.com

Shortage of natural gas, electricity a real possibility this winter

A shortage of natural gas and electricity this winter could cause utility rates to double and possibly cause rolling blackouts or brownouts in this area. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance issued a memo recently, and copies were distributed to the Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen for discussion during the Nov. 15 study session.
JACKSON, MO

