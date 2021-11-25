ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fans restore Motorstorm online servers, PlayStation Home next

By News
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFan group PlayStation Online Network Emulated (PSONE) has restored online multiplayer functionality for Motorstorm - and is aiming to bring back PlayStation Home next. Motorstorm launched in Europe alongside the PS3 back in March 2007, but had its online servers switched off a decade ago. The ambitious PlayStation Home, meanwhile, arrived...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Two PlayStation Exclusive Games Are Being Shut Down Next Month

The servers of two PlayStation exclusive games are being shut down. PlayStation has built a reputation for making and funding some of the greatest games and series including Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us, God of War, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo, Death Stranding, Shadow of the Colossus, Infamous, and Ratchet & Clank. One PlayStation machine that doesn't have many great exclusives is the PlayStation Vita, largely because it was quickly ignored by Sony due to very soft sales. That said, it did have exclusives, like Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice, both of which are shutting down their servers on December 24, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 Finally Gets Feature Fans Have Waited For Since Launch

More and more consoles are replacing other pieces of tech in our lives. If you’ve got a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X hooked up to your TV, gaming isn’t the only source of entertainment you can expect. Of course, you can game, but you can also stream yourself gaming too. How about watching YouTube or maybe getting some Netflix shows on - if you’ve just played The Witcher 3 it makes total sense to just watch The Witcher too right?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Home#Sony Playstation#Playstation Network#Psone#Vgc#Ps3#Destination Home#Modded Ps3s#The Destination Home Team
IGN

What Are PlayStation's Next 25 Exclusives? - Beyond 726

On this week's episode of Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Matt Kim and Mark Medina to take a look at the future of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusive games that could be in the works. With Sony recently re-confirming it has more than 25+ PlayStation 5 exclusives in the works alongside the PS5's one-year anniversary, we decided to take a few guesses at what those 25 games are. And, well, the results were results, but your PlayStation fandom mileage may vary, as the trio offers their real and exaggerated guesses, and includes some community choices in the mix. We run down the list of games that are confirmed so far (and for the sake of this discussion, we're including cross-gen exclusives being made by PlayStation Studios), like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel's Wolverine, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Then, we start to drill down into our PlayStation exclusive hopes, from the possibilities of a Bloodborne remake or remaster, or even a sequel, to what Astro Bot devs Team Asobi could be working on, whether we'll ever see the return of PlayStation's Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises, if Uncharted has a future, and so much more. From guesses of new PS5 IPs from PlayStation Studios teams, to existing series that need a revival or reboot, to Jonathon's unwavering hope for a PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2, we come up with a list that, if unrealistic, we'd at least be looking forward to. We also discuss the PS5 shortages expected through the holidays, why it's so frustrating more people can't get their hands on the system, and more, plus a roundup of what we're playing, including the GTA Trilogy remasters and both the many glitches and bugs we've seen going around and Mark's surprisingly bug-free time with GTA III. Oh, and Jonathon experiences an earthquake during the show. Timecodes: 00:00:10 - Intro & Housekeeping 00:02:03 - What are PlayStation's 25+ Games in Development? 00:48:52 - It's Going to be Harder to Find PS5's 00:52:48 - What We're Playing & Outro.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PSN DOWN: PlayStation Network Server status update for PS4 and PS5 games

PSN servers are currently unavailable, preventing PS4 and PS5 owners from playing online games. The status of the PSN server is grim reading for fans, who have complained that they can’t access the PlayStation Network. The independent website Down Detector has received thousands of reports that PSN is not working.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Twelve Minutes arrives on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch next month

Interactive thriller Twelve Minutes will get a PlayStation and Nintendo Switch release on December 7th, publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced. The game, which was released for Xbox and PC earlier this year, is a real-time top-down interactive thriller that stars James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. Things start off simple with a romantic evening in. However, everything quickly gets turned upside down when a police detective breaks in accuses the protagonist’s wife of murder and then beats him to death.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Servers For PS3’s Online Multiplayer Are Being Brought Back By Fans

While the PS3 has long been disbanded by Sony, the legacy of both the hardware and its software remains intact even today. Many fans would still love to boot up many of the console’s classics and enjoy having multiplayer sessions, but alas, Sony’s official servers for those games are offline.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
techraptor.net

Modders Revive PlayStation Home

A group of PlayStation fans has managed to revive the PlayStation 3 social gaming platform PlayStation Home. In addition, they've also managed to create a version that can connect online thanks to the help of PlayStation Online Network Emulated (PSONE) fans and PS3 owners. Launching in open beta in December...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

GAME PS5 Addition Unveiled For UK PlayStation Fans In November

UK gamers look set to buy another PS5 console this month, with a GAME restock reportedly in the works. There have been plenty of next-gen shipments this month already, and there’s hopes more are scheduled for early December. And the good news is that we are aware of at least...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Sony is sending out invites for the chance to buy a PS5

With the launch of the PlayStation Direct store across Europe in November, Sony hinted at the sale of PlayStation 5 consoles directly to consumers, although none had materialised at the time. Now, PlayStation users in the UK have been receiving email invitations from Sony giving them exclusive access to the...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

PlayStation Home will return thanks to fans

PlayStation Home has been long dead. However, the PS3’s virtual social space will soon be making a return thanks to die-hard fans. Destination Home is a community of game preservationists who have been busy at work to restore and share a playable version of PlayStation Home. An offline version of...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Feeling the Love: PlayStation Studios dev teams share their favorite fan interactions

One of the joys of working as a game developer is experiencing the deep impact games can have on players’ lives across the world. Within the PlayStation Studios family, we often hear stories about how our games have sparked new friendships, rekindled old ones, formed life-defining memories, helped people overcome grief or inspired them to greatness.
MLB
SPY

The Best PS5 Headsets for Streamlined Gaming in 2021

If you aren’t using a headset with your PlayStation 5, are you even gaming, bro? In all seriousness, a gaming headset is arguably the most important accessory in a gamer’s arsenal (short of the controller, of course). Headsets not only allow you to hear every bit of the action but also where the action is coming from, which is crucial in first-person battle royales like COD, Battlefield or Fortnite. Your headset can immerse you in the sound and enhance your gameplay like almost nothing else can, which is why it’s worth investing in one of the best gaming headsets for...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Will PS5 Be Available For Christmas 2021? December restock news

When is the next PS5 December restock? Christmas is coming, and players undoubtedly want to get their hands on the latest PlayStation console. It’s in notoriously short supply, only dropping in small quantities at unpredictable times. Nonetheless, if you’re looking to get a PS5 this Christmas and want to know where to look, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled all the December restock news, so you can snag yourself a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week

The best-selling game in the UK last week was... Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Yes, the Switch port of Nintendo's Wii U racer, originally released in 2014. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is frequently found in the UK top 10, even now, as yet more people pick up a copy (it is the Switch's best-selling game, and believed to be the best-selling racer of all time).
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy