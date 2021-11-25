Fans restore Motorstorm online servers, PlayStation Home next

On this week's episode of Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Matt Kim and Mark Medina to take a look at the future of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusive games that could be in the works. With Sony recently re-confirming it has more than 25+ PlayStation 5 exclusives in the works alongside the PS5's one-year anniversary, we decided to take a few guesses at what those 25 games are. And, well, the results were results, but your PlayStation fandom mileage may vary, as the trio offers their real and exaggerated guesses, and includes some community choices in the mix. We run down the list of games that are confirmed so far (and for the sake of this discussion, we're including cross-gen exclusives being made by PlayStation Studios), like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel's Wolverine, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Then, we start to drill down into our PlayStation exclusive hopes, from the possibilities of a Bloodborne remake or remaster, or even a sequel, to what Astro Bot devs Team Asobi could be working on, whether we'll ever see the return of PlayStation's Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises, if Uncharted has a future, and so much more. From guesses of new PS5 IPs from PlayStation Studios teams, to existing series that need a revival or reboot, to Jonathon's unwavering hope for a PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2, we come up with a list that, if unrealistic, we'd at least be looking forward to. We also discuss the PS5 shortages expected through the holidays, why it's so frustrating more people can't get their hands on the system, and more, plus a roundup of what we're playing, including the GTA Trilogy remasters and both the many glitches and bugs we've seen going around and Mark's surprisingly bug-free time with GTA III. Oh, and Jonathon experiences an earthquake during the show. Timecodes: 00:00:10 - Intro & Housekeeping 00:02:03 - What are PlayStation's 25+ Games in Development? 00:48:52 - It's Going to be Harder to Find PS5's 00:52:48 - What We're Playing & Outro.

