King under the Mountain is a fresh take on building up a settlement, this time with a fantasy setting that looks a bit nordic. The visual style of it will be instantly familiar to anyone who has played the likes of Prison Architect and RimWorld, with the small floaty characters and colourful tile-based building. Currently in Early Access, for the second time, after initially being available on itch.io as an early Alpha. This version is much further along although still largely incomplete.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO