ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jay Leno drives a Dodge Polara, one of the earliest muscle cars

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" features what could be called a proto-muscle car. It's a 1964 Dodge Polara with a massive V-8 under the hood. The muscle car era is generally considered to have started in 1964 with the Pontiac GTO. But some cars fitting that template appeared before...

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 19

Related
Top Speed

This 1978 Pontiac Firebird Is The Ultimate Trans Am

The cinema has made many cars famous – the Ford Mustang, Dodge Charger, Chevrolet Corvette, and even imports like the Toyota Supra have achieved iconic status, due to no small part, to the movies they’ve starred in. Among these is the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am and it was “Smokey and the Bandit” that inspired this 1978 Pontiac Trans Am resto-mod, built by “Ryan’s Rod & Kustom”.
CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars Ever Made

Put these at the top of your muscle car wishlist. There's nothing in the automotive world quite like an American muscle car. While the definition used to very specific, it's become quite broad over the years, even sparking heated debates at the Motorious offices. However, we generally agree that these are some of the best examples ever made.
CARS
motor1.com

Ashton Kutcher visits Jay Leno’s Garage to pick out his dream car

We all have dream cars, even celebrities who might not have every supercar imaginable in the garage. Jay Leno isn’t one of those people, who has focused on accumulating a museum of amazingly maintained cars. It’s the perfect playground to pick over when looking for a dream car, so Leno decided to serve up three to actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, making Kutcher choose his favourite to drive.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Leno
Carscoops

1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon Was Transformed Into A Sleek Two-Door With A 600 HP V8

A 1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon has been named the 2021 Snap-on Custom of the Year by popular car show Goodguys. This custom Impala Wagon has been brought to life by the Ranweiler family at its automotive shop in Minnesota dubbed Show Cars Automotive. It has previously been awarded the Ridler Award at the Detroit Autorama and was named the winner of the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Jay Leno Drives The 2023 Corvette Z06: Video

The latest 2023 Corvette Z06 introduces a new level of performance for the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8, incorporating a wealth of track-focused performance upgrades and go-faster equipment. Now, former Tonight Show host and world-renowned car guy Jay Leno is climbing behind the wheel to give his impression. Captured in a...
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

The 760-HP Ford Predator Crate Engine Doesn't Come Cheap

It's been a year since we reported that Ford Performance planned to sell the Mustang Shelby GT500's supercharged V8 as a crate engine. It's not as powerful as Chevy's ridiculous 10.4-liter crate engine with 1,004 horsepower, but the Ford's 5.2-liter Predator V8 is no slouch. It produces 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the GT500 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Now, custom builders can install this brawny power plant in whatever project car they're working on. But the supercharged V8 carries a hefty price tag. In fact, it'll cost you almost as much as a brand-new Ford Mustang coupe.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1965 Pontiac Bonneville Wagon Shows Off Power And Utility

This incredible car is the perfect balance between the awesome performance of a ‘60s muscle car and the utility of a larger SUV. Classic Pontiac cruisers are some of America’s favorite classic muscle cars because of their highly unique front fascia design paired with the vintage GM style that we all hold near and dear to our hearts. While the brand initially had a reputation for being “a grandma’s car company” because of the GM ban on racing. However, the 1960s were an insane time for all brands on the GM lineup, and Pontiac took the opportunity to revitalize their name. Finally, Pontiac was back, and cars like the Bonneville took center stage as an awesome mix between the power of muscle cars and the utility of a family sedan.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Polara#Muscle Cars#Pontiac#Hemi#Chrysler#Wedge#Plymouth#Wilwood
gmauthority.com

Chevy Malibu Pickup Debuts At Guangzhou Motor Show With El Camino Vibes: Video

A custom Chevy Malibu XL-based two-door pickup truck made its debut at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show over the weekend, turning heads and making headlines with its El Camino-esque exterior styling. From what we can gather, this customized Malibu was built by Yuan Qicong, the presenter of a popular Chinese...
CARS
Carscoops

QOTD: Which Classic Muscle Car Had The Best Badge Or Graphics?

Looking fast was as important as going fast at the height of the golden era of American muscle. While a handful of hardcore street racers optioned their cars with as few visual giveaways as possible, most buyers were more than happy to broadcast their car’s power to the driver in the next lane.
CARS
Motorious

Hidden Away For Decades, 1955 Chevy Bel Air Racer Looking At Restoration

This insane car has a crazy backstory and a beautiful life ahead of it from its enthusiastic owner. The 1950s were an incredible time for the automotive and drag racing communities to emphasize insanely powerful and unique race cars. Of course, the steel-bodied masterpieces of that era became instantly iconic due to the owners' ability to modify the exterior to fit their personality exactly. Under the hood were some of America's most significant engines, which pushed out massive amounts of horsepower and torque. This meant that straight-line speed was the main focus for most American automotive enthusiasts in that period. Without a doubt, these cars did their job exceptionally well and have gained an insane reputation and following from the older car crowd.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Ford Mustang Found In Destitute Ready For Restoration

This incredible American icon has spent the past 21 years in hiding and is now ready to show the world what it has got up its sleeves. The original Ford Mustang is a legend in the automotive community for being America's first pony car. While the later models may resemble more of a European-inspired sports car, the first generation made a point of being as patriotic as one could get and reassembled a mashup between the muscle cars of old and small fast sports cars like the Corvette. In 1964, these beautiful cars allowed the nation's youth to have fun with a pretty fast car for a low price. This trend soon led to cars like the Camaro, Barracuda, and Charger. As such, the first-gen 'Stang has gained a massive following with enthusiasts young and old alike.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Autoblog

Win an impeccably restored 1969 Pontiac GTO

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. Normally when we post about Omaze, it is about some kind of incredible car...
MUSIC
MotorBiscuit

Did the Dodge Monaco Ever Reach Muscle Car Status?

There is a lot of lore surrounding classic American cars. Sometimes trim levels are discontinued before they can really shine. Other times, whole car models were so brief on this earth they fell by the wayside into obscurity. The Monaco was a full-size sedan and station wagon under the Dodge brand from 1965-1978. Although it may have never officially reached muscle car status, like so many other full-size sedans, the Dodge Monaco had the aggression and presence to eat cars alive at various points of its life.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Is A Rare Muscle Car Convertible

This is an often overlooked muscle car. Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970s was the car to beat. At the time, the HEMI cars were running the quarter-mile in the low 14-second range, the Corvettes were hailed as having the most power, and the very special LS6 Chevelles were easily breaking into the high 13s. Meanwhile, almost under the radar, independent reviews of the Buick GS were turning up with results insinuating the cars were capable of easily being the fastest thing on the road with a 13.38-second quarter-mile ET. This sparked an argument that continued for decades after and even as the muscle car era was fading, enthusiasts were still duking it out.
CARS
Carscoops

This Pristine 1998 Acura NSX-T Is A True Sports Car Great

Sure, the original Acura NSX has less power than the current Civic Type R but make no mistake, it is an icon of the automotive world and an especially gorgeous example is currently up for auction. This NSX is a 1998 model and is actually an NSX-T, meaning it has...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy