Windy City Gridiron picks Bears-Lions

As it is each and every year, the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will feature an NFL matchup during the day. Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friendships, and return thanks for all the freedoms we enjoy. It’s a day where there is no such thing as over-eating and diets be damned in favor of a feast of delicious foods. Watching an NFL football game on Thanksgiving day is as much a tradition as carving a turkey. The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions typically host games on Thanksgiving day and this year is no different. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Las Vegas Raiders in what should be an excellent matchup of potential playoff contenders. The other game — well, don’t expect a high-scoring affair.
Comments / 0