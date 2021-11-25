Windy City Gridiron picks Bears-Lions

WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit) I have a confession to make. I am picking this result because I want it to happen, because Dan Campbell winning his first game on Thanksgiving is the only way to bring sunshine into this otherwise gray affair. This is the darkest Matt Nagy timeline, with him denying dubious reports regarding his own firing while facing brutal scrutiny in his personal life. The Lions' defense has played hard the last two weeks, Detroit's offensive line is quietly strong and D'Andre Swift may be the best player in this game. A Lions win would be best for everyone.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO