We've known for a while that Poison Ivy would return to Gotham City in season 3 of Batwoman, but this version is quite a bit different to the one in the comic books. Some time ago, Mary Hamilton-Kane was infected by one of Batman's missing Bat Trophies (most of which have been used to create new versions of classic villains, presumably because Warner Bros. wants to save the real ones for more noteworthy projects than The CW series). Now, she's going to transform into Poison Ivy in the November 24 episode of Batwoman titled "Pick Your Poison."

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO