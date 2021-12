With the tokenization of in-game assets, GameFi is finally ready to set sail, merging decentralized finance with blockchain gaming. At the beginning of 2021, hardly anyone was aware that non-fungible tokens even existed. The path NFTs had to tread to make their way into the public’s consciousness is very much the same as Bitcoin’s. At first, people dismiss it, only to regret their decision deeply a few years down the line, wishing they had invested in it sooner.

