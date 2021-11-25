11 Things You Should Know About Lillet

The holiday season will be here before you know it, and that means the mad scramble for gifts has begun. You’ve probably started a rough draft list of gift ideas for family, friends, and colleagues, but what about the one person at work you might feel the need to really impress? Indeed, the art of selecting the right gift for your boss is a delicate challenge. Hopefully, that person is not the type to fire you because of an underwhelming holiday gift (HR wouldn’t approve of that anyway). But an exceptional present might just give you the edge over Jared in Accounting to get into the boss’s good graces. A bottle of premium booze is always a great gift idea to consider. There are endless options to choose from, which is a good thing but can also mean you might need a little help sifting through categories and styles. Here are some worthy contenders in the world of Scotch whisky, tequila, vodka, and Canadian whisky, all of which would make a very spirited impression on the boss.

