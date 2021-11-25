VMware (VMW) Stock: $177 Price Target From Citi

The stock price of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) increased by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) increased by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Farmmi today announcing that on December 1, 2021, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) confirming the company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period for compliance under its minimum bid price requirement through May 30, 2022. And to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement, the closing bid price of the company’s ordinary shares needs to be at least $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days by May 30, 2022.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO