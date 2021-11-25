ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VMware (VMW) Stock: $177 Price Target From Citi

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) have received a price target of $177 from Citi. These are the details. The shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) have received a price target of $177 from Citi. And Citi analyst Tyler Radke reduced the price target from $190 while maintaining a “Buy”...

