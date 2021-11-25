ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square (SQ) Stock: $322 Price Target From UBS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) recently received a $322 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ)...

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Stock: Why The Price Increased

The stock price of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE: GCP) increased by 14.14% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE: GCP) increased by 14.14% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded to a report that Saint-Gobain is considering an acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies. According to Bloomberg’s sources, Saint-Gobain has been studying a deal for GCP, which makes specialty construction chemicals.
Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 4.27% to $310.60 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.83% to 15,254.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.34% to 34,022.04. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $73.73 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Farmmi (FAMI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) increased by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) increased by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Farmmi today announcing that on December 1, 2021, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) confirming the company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period for compliance under its minimum bid price requirement through May 30, 2022. And to regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement, the closing bid price of the company’s ordinary shares needs to be at least $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days by May 30, 2022.
Ardelyx (ARDX) Stock: Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) increased by 7.89% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) – a specialty biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs – increased by 7.89% in the most recent trading session. This is a continuation in momentum as the company stock increased by 33.7% over the past 5 trading days. Investors have been responding positively to the company announcing plans to launch IBSRELA, the company’s approved treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults in the second quarter of 2022.
Snowflake (SNOW) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) increased by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) increased by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. These...
Express (EXPR) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) increased by over 6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) increased by over 6% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for Q3 2021. These are the highlights from...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology announcing an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data demonstrating that sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody, retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab. These data were generated through pseudo-virus testing of specific individual mutations found in Omicron.
NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock: $400 Price Target From Tigress Financial

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a $400 price target from Tigress Financial. These are the details. The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a $400 price target from Tigress Financial. And Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth increased the company’s price target from $230 while reiterating a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Xpeng (XPEV) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s delivery results for November 2021. Xpeng said it reached their...
Longeveron (LGVN) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Dropped Today

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions – fell by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Longeveron announcing that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $20.5 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a private placement.
SCworx (WORX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. There are no direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 1.53% to $3,507.07 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Amazon.com Inc. closed $266.01 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
