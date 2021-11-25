25 Best Albums of 2021

Around 2018, Dwayne Parris-Robinson was experiencing a serious bout of writer’s block. At the time, the London-born producer (known simply as Parris) was still working mostly underground, having released a string of EPs since 2014 on UK dubstep-to-bass-focused labels like Tempa, Idle Hands, and Hemlock. He was also striking up relationships with other artists while promoting releases on his own label, Soundman Chronicles. His tracks maintained mid ’00s dubstep’s commitment to thick bass, while also reaching for more delicate melodies; they were club-influenced, but not club-exclusive. His 2017 EP, Your Kiss is Sour, demotes percussion in favor of oddball sound design and audio droplets from videogames; the title track, structured around a trembling two-toned chord sequence, is more cinema than club.
