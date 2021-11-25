ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

25 Best Albums of 2021

By text
Revolver
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a lot of heavy music may sound one-dimensionally negative to an outside ear, metalheads know that so many of the albums we love are premised on balancing the bleak with the blissful. Whether that be seeking catharsis through sheer volume and vigor à la Full of Hell and Knocked Loose,...

www.revolvermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
B102.7

Sting, ‘The Bridge': Album Review

The past decade has pretty much found Sting in a nostalgic and reflective mood, releasing albums about his childhood home (2013's stage musical The Last Ship), reworked versions of tracks from both the Police and solo catalogs (2019's My Songs) and, um, an entire collaboration record with Shaggy (2018's 44/876).
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Boris' Haunting New Song "Drowning by Numbers"

Revolver has teamed with Boris on an exclusive vinyl variant of their new album W on "sea blue with black blob" wax. Only 300 copies were made — get yours now!. Long-running Japanese heavy-rock crew Boris have just announced their new full-length, W, will arrive on January 21st via new label Sacred Bones Records. The news arrived with the premiere of the album's haunting debut single "Drowning By Numbers."
MUSIC
Daily Evergreen

Album review: ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ by Silk Sonic

For the past couple of years, Bruno Mars has been stagnant in terms of quality. Most of his work consists of average albums with maybe a gem here and there. The latest project he has been teasing, however, is a whole different story. Mars worked with artist Anderson Paak before...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Oli Sykes
Loudwire

10 Best Album Art Pieces as Chosen by Incubus’ Brandon Boyd

As the year winds down, Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd is turning his focus to his solo music, announcing that his latest solo effort, Echoes and Cocoons, is set to arrive next spring. Coinciding with that announcement, we've also got new music with the song and video for "Pocket Knife" arriving, complete with artwork for the single done by Boyd himself. And it's the artistic single artwork that inspired us to reach out to Boyd to get his take on his favorite pieces of album artwork.
VISUAL ART
PopMatters

Dummy’s ‘Mandatory Enjoyment’ Is the Best Krautpop Album of the Year

Every year there is one great album from a modern-day krautrock advocate. These artists experiment with the motorik pulse, slow-moving harmony, spluttering loops, and thick walls of Moog synthesizers and Farfisa organs, elements that were propagated in the 1970s by West German groups such as Neu!, Can, and Cluster. In...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Nick Beggs on his best (and worst) bass albums

“I’m a professional musician, because that’s what I’m supposed to do,” says Nick Beggs. “As ridiculous as it sounds, some people are called to the ministry and some people are called to the music industry, and they’re very different, but there is absolutely a parity of headspace. You know why you were born.”
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

SOJA Receives GRAMMY Nomination For Best Reggae Album

SOJA, the internationally acclaimed eight-piece from Washington D.C., have received their third GRAMMMY® Nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for their seventh studio album Beauty The Silence (released September 24 on ATO Records). The collection made waves when it entered the top of Billboard’s Reggae Albums Chart, at No. 34 on Billboard's Current Albums Chart and at No. 52 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart upon its debut earlier this fall.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Music#Electronic Music#Vocal Music#Extreme Music#Ambient Music#Frozen Soul#Ac#Bitter End#Russian
Spin

Meet the Songwriters Behind the Best Song on Lindsey Buckingham’s New Album

When Lindsey Buckingham released his self-titled record in September, the media frequently lauded “Swan Song,” the fourth track, as a standout tune. What’s more, Buckingham himself told Newsweek that it’s one of his two favorite songs on the new record. But when Blinker the Star founder/frontman/songwriter and record producer Jordon...
MUSIC
Revolver

Gojira's Joe Duplantier Talks Album of the Year Nod, Favorite Music of 2021

Gojira diehards, stock up on vinyl, CDs, shirts and more — including their new album Fortitude— over at our shop. Gojira rolled into 2021 with a one-word message of steadfast resolve, Fortitude, and by god they've lived by it. Back in April, the French metal titans unleashed their seventh album to immediate critical and commercial acclaim, landing at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart (besting DJ Khaled), earning their third Grammy nomination in the form of a Best Metal Performance nod for the song "Amazonia" and, most impressively (in our humble opinion), being named the No. 1 album of 2021 by a little ol' publication called Revolver.
MUSIC
kosu.org

Chris Henry's top five albums of 2021

Juke Joint Revival host Chris Henry shares their top five albums of 2021. A trio out of Leeds, England featuring lovely female vocals from Harriet Hyde. This EP has all the flavor of 50s and 60s doo-wop, pop, and all the bubble gum flavor you could want with rock n' roll attitude to finish it off.
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Anthrax's Scott Ian Picks Favorite Album, Movie, Book, TV of Year

Get Anthrax vinyl and merch — including an exclusive Revolver Spring Issue bundle featuring a limited-edition Anthrax shirt with original Charlie Benante artwork — at Revolver's store. 2021 has, without a doubt, been one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The invisible elephant in the room was...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
Kerrang

Album review: SpiritWorld – Pagan Rhythms

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, winking friends and relatives tell us about visiting Sin City. But what of its surrounding area? What triumphant and terrible deeds took place in that vast expanse of desert before it became a wellspring for the moneyed metropolis? These are some of the questions asked by musician and author Stu Folsom in SpiritWorld's Pagan Rhythms universe.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Darkness - Motorheart (Album Review)

Listening to The Darkness often feels like watching a blindfolded person attempting to perform a high wire act on roller skates without a safety net. If that particular tightrope, and by extension ‘Motorheart’, also represents the fine line that exists between genius and madness, this rock ‘n’ roll foursome once again prance, dance and teeter all over it as they fly through nine gloriously unhinged songs by the seat of their sequined pants.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Parris Comes Into His Own on “Soaked in Indigo Moonlight”

Around 2018, Dwayne Parris-Robinson was experiencing a serious bout of writer’s block. At the time, the London-born producer (known simply as Parris) was still working mostly underground, having released a string of EPs since 2014 on UK dubstep-to-bass-focused labels like Tempa, Idle Hands, and Hemlock. He was also striking up relationships with other artists while promoting releases on his own label, Soundman Chronicles. His tracks maintained mid ’00s dubstep’s commitment to thick bass, while also reaching for more delicate melodies; they were club-influenced, but not club-exclusive. His 2017 EP, Your Kiss is Sour, demotes percussion in favor of oddball sound design and audio droplets from videogames; the title track, structured around a trembling two-toned chord sequence, is more cinema than club.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Emigrate – The Persistence Of Memory

The song Always On My Mind was first released by Gwen McCrae, popularised by Elvis Presley, and has subsequently been covered by Willie Nelson and Pet Shop Boys. More recently came the turn of Emigrate, the industrial metal outfit led by Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe. Featuring a guest appearance from Till Lindemann, their version transforms an ode of respectful longing into a punky and vaguely lustful concoction. An intriguing prospect, you’d think, though it could generously be described as ‘inessential’.
ROCK MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

HuDost releases video for new single “Home Is Bigger Than Us”

Folk-rock duo HuDost is co-fronted by Moksha Sommer and Jemal Wade Hines. The two have unveiled their new album, Anthems of Home. The 11-song release includes their newest single, “Home is Bigger Than Us”, along with a video to accompany the release. Celebrating authentic love in its many forms, the...
MUSIC
Revolver

Shadow of Intent's Ben Duerr: 10 Albums That Made Me

Shadow of Intent should be on every deathcore fan's radar. Earlier this year, we named the Connecticut band's brutal 2016 debut, Primordial, one of 15 essential deathcore albums, and on January 14th 2022 they'll release their fourth album, Elegy, via Blood Blast Distribution (pre-order it here). Although the entire band...
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Vince Neilstein’s Top 15 Metal Albums of 2021

Like my best bud Axl, 2021 was the year I officially grew bored of all the bands you might expect to see on year-end lists (and you’ll likely see elsewhere). No disrespect whatsoever to all-time metal greats such as Mastodon, Gojira and Between the Buried and Me, to name but a few who put out new music this year — they’re still some of my favorites of all time, I’ll support them and go see them live forever and ever, and their new albums are indeed quite good! — but I found myself more interested in exploring other arenas in 2021, enticed by something different from the same old same old.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Silent Skies release poignant video for Taper

Cinematic prog duo Silent Skies, aka Evergrey's Tom S. Englund and pianist Vikram Shankar, have released a video for their poignant new single Taper, which you can watch below. It's taken from the duo's second album Nectar, which will be released through Napalm Records on February 4. The follow-up to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy