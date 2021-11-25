ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Long Island weather: A wet Black Friday for Long Island shoppers

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a cool and dry Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday shoppers getting an early start would be wise to bring an umbrella — the walk from the car to Long Island malls will be a wet one. Showers are in the forecast until about 10 a.m. The rain stops after...

www.newsday.com

WNEM

Falling temps & windy Thursday, next storm system Sunday

Good Thursday morning! You've made it to the second half of the week. Your weekend is just around the corner!. After some snow to start the week, it's been fairly quiet the past few days and while not significantly warmer, we did manage to climb back into the 40s in many areas on Wednesday and it looks like we'll start warm today.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

A very warm day is ahead

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening. Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected. Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58. Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible. High of...
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

Houston weather: foggy mornings, warm days, cold fronts next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than patchy dense fog in the morning, it has been an uneventful stretch of weather here in Southeast Texas. That will start to change over the next few days. As for this Thursday, the dense fog advisory ends at 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmer, But Blustery Thursday Before Temperatures Drop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild afternoon with lots of sunshine, a few isolated light showers moved across the state on Wednesday night. On Thursday a very mild south west flow of air will warm us up into the low 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal! It will be blustery, though Thursday afternoon in the Baltimore region with wind gusts of 30 MPH possible. In Western Maryland, wind gusts of up to 65 MPH are possible. A wide range of wind threats across the state. It will be blustery in the #Baltimore area with gusts of 30 MPH possible but western #Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Partly Cloudy And Breezy Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday evening with temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy overnight with lows in the mid-40s. (Credit: CBS 2) For Thursday, morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon and highs in the mid-50s. A high of 56 degrees in Chicago will be around 15 degrees above average. A northwest wind in the afternoon could gust to 25 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) A light shower is possible Friday morning, then mostly cloudy and cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. This Weekend: Low 40s and mostly sunny for Saturday. Scattered showers for Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. A slight chance of a sleet/snow/rain mix on Sunday evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Next Week: Colder with highs in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Flurries are possible Monday, snow showers on Tuesday and some morning flurries for Wednesday. TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low 46. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 56. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. High 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Linger Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures continue. Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun. Sprinkles are possible Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. By Sunday, rain chances return with a potential for a rain and snow mix late in the evening.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons Continue Into Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are the envy of the nation as we continue to enjoy cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Lows fell to the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday morning. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees and then we will cool down again Thursday night to the low 60s and upper 50s. High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will slowly move eastward towards us as the day progresses. As a mid-level trough moves further away, the winds will shift to more of a northerly direction bringing in drier, stable air. (CBS4) Friday the area of high...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: One Of December’s Warmest Temps In Recorded History Expected Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – December 2021 started off with a high of 73 degrees in Denver, which tied the record for the date. It should be even warmer today with a high around 75 degrees, which would break the record of 74 degrees set on Dec. 2, 1885. In addition to breaking the daily record if we hit 75 degrees we could also tie the second warmest temperature ever observed in Denver during the month of December. If we happen to get to 76 degrees it would be the new second warmest. Some cooler air is expected on Friday as a cold front moves into eastern Colorado. Highs in Denver will fall into the lower 60s for both Friday and Saturday. Despite being cooler those temperatures are still about 15-20 degrees warmer than it should be for a daily high this time of year. On Sunday another cold front will move into the state and that will drop temperatures in Denver down into the 50s. A third cold front will enter the picture by Tuesday and for the first time in several days we should see a high in the 40s along with a chance for some rain or snow showers.
DENVER, CO

