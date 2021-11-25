‘At long last’: New Yorkers reunited with family for Thanksgiving, first holiday together since pandemic

Maria Melo waited in line at a West Harlem community center for a free turkey — the centerpiece for her Thanksgiving feast and family reunion.

Melo, 70, lives with her elderly mother in Harlem’s Lincoln Houses and planned to host her children and her two sisters. The siblings had not seen each other in three years, she said.

“My sister is coming from California… and the other from Ecuador. We’re all vaccinated. My daughter is coming too, and my son,” she said.

On her holiday menu alongside the turkey: Ecuadorian fare like tamales, relleno, or “stuffing,” and bizcocho pastries for dessert.

It’s an important gathering, Melo said. Their 94-year-old mother suffers from Alzheimer’s and barely remembers her daughters faces.

“She doesn’t remember my sister,” said Melo. ““In her mind, she thinks my daughter is her daughter. So she gets excited when my daughter comes.”

It’s one of countless family reunions across New York City this Thanksgiving, a holiday when many loved ones will see each other for the first time since the pandemic upended life and travel across the globe.

The city’s three major airports are poised to handle 1.4 million travelers over the holiday weekend , not far off from the record high 1.7 million recorded in 2019 but nearly triple the 500,000 people the airports saw last year, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Many of those flyers are coming from abroad for the first time since federal officials closed the borders to travelers from many countries in March 2020.

Mark Shiach fidgeted eagerly in the arrivals area of Terminal 4 at Kennedy Airport Tuesday, waiting to see his parents for the first time in nearly two years.

Shiach, 34, moved to New York from England in early 2019, and had just gained his footing in the city when the pandemic hit. He last saw his parents during Christmas of that year, three months before former President Donald Trump banned travelers from the U.K., a mandate that lasted until Nov. 8 .

“It’s always a big deal to go home for the holidays, right?” said Shiach, who works for a British retail brand and lives in Hells Kitchen. “I didn’t do that last year. We were all as fine with it as we could be, because everybody else was going through it.”

With the borders now open, Shiach arranged for his parents to come visit for Thanksgiving — and planned to surprise them at the airport after telling them he’d be too busy to pick them up.

The trick worked. His parents, Elaine and Ian, were verklempt when they saw their son, two years older than the last time, now an established, grizzled New Yorker.

“At long last,” Ian said proudly.

“It was just lovely,” Elaine said, crying into a handful of tissues. “We didn’t expect to see him here.”

The Schiach family was one of several at the city’s airports this week with a lot to be thankful for.

Throngs of New Yorkers with family abroad embraced with tears of joy to celebrate a holiday reunion following the harshest travel bans in U.S. history.

“My mom’s coming from India, and I’m meeting her after two years,” said Shania Uppal, 18, as she waited at Terminal 4 with her father, Sanjeev. “She was supposed to come for my birthday, which was in October. But unfortunately she couldn’t. So we were like it’s ok, she can be here for Christmas. New York is beautiful during Christmas.”

Uppal’s mother came from Mumbai — and has barred from the U.S. after President Biden ordered a travel ban from India on April 30. She would have had a hard time traveling during the year prior, as any non-U.S. citizens were banned from taking connecting flights through Europe’s Schengen Area, the United Kingdom or Ireland since mid-March.

Hamant Patel, 34, also awaited a JFK-bound flight from India — and drove all the way from Pennsylvania to pick up his parents alongside his 4-year-old son, Aayu. It’d also been two years since Patel saw his them and they were yet to meet his 4-month old daughter.

“It’s very tough time actually. I have two kids, it’s tough,” said Patel. “[When] my parents are here, it’s very easy.”

“They will come soon,” he said, looking ahead at the doors where arriving people were coming out.