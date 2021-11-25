ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

First Aloft Hotel in Iowa to be Built in Waukee

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Waukee, IA) -- A new Marriott branded hotel will be built in Waukee. A 125 room...

KOEL 950 AM

Iowans Reveal the Restaurant and Store They Most Want

Here in the state of Iowa, we have a ton of great locally-owned restaurants and businesses and most of the major national restaurant and business chains as well. However, we'd really like these two to come knocking. Tops on the list of businesses that Iowans would most like to see...
IOWA STATE
COVID-19 vaccination mistake in Iowa

URBANDALE, IA (AP) — There was a big mistake at an Iowa mass vaccination. An Iowa hospital says it is implementing procedures to ensure it doesn’t repeat a mistake made last weekend, when more than 100 children were given the wrong dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. MercyOne said in a...
IOWA STATE
Unimpaired opens first dry bar in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — After 17 years as a bartender, Unimpaired co-owner Amber Haines said there’s only one thing she doesn’t like about bars: the pressure to drink. With one location in Davenport, Haines and co-owner Jim Thomson are setting their sights on Iowa City as a place where the fun of a bar without the pressure to drink could make a difference for students at the University of Iowa, which was listed as a top party school by the Princeton Review until 2018.
IOWA STATE
The Best Hotels to Book in Iowa City

See the Hawkeye State from its historic center of Iowa City – the original capital of Iowa and home to the University of Iowa, the oldest higher education institution in the state. The college town is known for having a vibrant arts and culture scene, hosting annual events such as the Jazz Festival and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop – the oldest creative writing graduate program in the US. Here are the best Iowa City hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
IOWA CITY, IA
Government
Marriott's Aloft Hotel Coming to KeeTown Loop

A Marriott-branded Aloft Hotel will be located in KeeTown Loop, a Waukee entertainment district that will include a performance venue managed by Live Nation, officials associated with the development said. Construction of the 125-room hotel is expected to begin in mid-2022 and be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023. Read the full article.
WAUKEE, IA
Waukee entertainment district will include 125-room Aloft Hotel

A 125-room Aloft Hotel by Marriott is planned in KeeTown Loop, an entertainment district under development in Waukee. Architectural rendering special to the Business Record. A Marriott-branded Aloft Hotel will be located in KeeTown Loop, a Waukee entertainment district that will include a performance venue managed by Live Nation, officials associated with the development said.
WAUKEE, IA
The Oldest Fast Food Restaurant In Iowa Is Maid-Rite And It’s Delicious

Interestingly, as far as we can tell, the oldest fast-food chain in the world is A&W, a chain that was founded in 1919. But the oldest fast food restaurant in Iowa, according to MSN Travel, at least, opened its doors just a few years after that. It’s still going strong nearly a hundred years later, […] The post The Oldest Fast Food Restaurant In Iowa Is Maid-Rite And It’s Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
First Iowa Amazon Store To Open At Jordan Creek Town Center

(West Des Moines, IA) -- The first-ever Amazon store in Iowa is coming to Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines. Amazon says a four-star store will be built at the former Soft Surroundings store below Buckle on the lower level of the mall. The store will sell books, toys, electronics, and other home items. The store’s expected to open in the spring. It'll be one of nearly three dozen physical Amazon stores across the U.S.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
COVID Hospitalizations Increase For 3rd Straight Week in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Iowa hospitals is on the rise for the third straight week. The Iowa Department of Public Health provides an update on the COVID patient count every Wednesday. This week’s report shows 623 COVID-19 patients are in an Iowa hospital and 23 percent of them are in intensive care. More than ten-thousand new cases have been confirmed in the past week. The state website shows 63 percent of Iowans above the age of 11 have been vaccinated.
IOWA STATE
Changes coming to I-380 Northbound

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The I-380 northbound lanes just south of I-80 will be closed Monday, November 29th from 11:30 till 2:00 am on November 30th so that newly paved lanes will be put in to have a wider shoulder and give travel a less crowded feel. Traffic will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Southeast Iowa con artist gets 10 years

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa con artist who tricked his victims into giving him thousands of dollars was sentenced Tuesday. Roger Lee Manning, 65, was ordered to serve ten years on two felony counts of first-degree theft. Manning is accused of posing as a millionaire patron of the arts...
IOWA STATE
Kenneth City Built Florida’s First Condos

In 1947, Sidney Colen visited the area to see his parents while on his way to South America. He met a woman in Tampa named Ina; they married and started a family. Rather than continue his pan-American journey, Sidney decided to stay in Florida, where his family partnership opened new residential doors for thousands of Florida families and retirees.
FLORIDA STATE
History: When Was Iowa’s First Official Thanksgiving?

The first thanksgiving is believed to have taken place in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621. According to history.com,. The newly arrived Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians gathered at Plymouth for an autumn harvest celebration. Over 200 years later, the tradition made its way west to Iowa, first being proclaimed to take...
IOWA STATE
Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Warning signs for Grassley in recent poll results, Iowa pollster says

JOHNSTON — Chuck Grassley has run seven U.S. Senate campaigns and won each, by a staggering average margin of 35 percentage points. But Grassley’s eighth Senate campaign, in 2022, may be different, J. Ann Selzer said Tuesday while analyzing recent polling data for this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.
IOWA STATE
Hy-Vee To Close Cedar Rapids Store In A Matter Of Weeks

A decades old grocery store in Cedar Rapids will be closing its doors for good in early 2022. The Hy-Vee store at 279 Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids will be shutting down effective at 6 p.m. on January 9th, 2022. Hy-Vee aisle online orders will end on December 6th. That is according to a member of management with Hy-Vee and a press release that the company sent out earlier this afternoon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mark Luster Tags "Zeus" — A Giant 209-Inch Iowa Buck

Named after a Greek god, Mark Luster's 2020 Iowa buck was anything but mythical. Here, he details the fascinating story. Every whitetail hunter dreams of being able to hunt and harvest a giant buck. As an Illinois resident, my whole life, aside from my stint in the Marines, I have watched the quality and size of the deer herd diminish rapidly during the mid to late-2000s. So, in 2012, when I had the opportunity to relocate, I headed to Iowa to chase my passion for living with and consistently hunting giant whitetails. In my opinion, Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) should be looked at by all DNRs as the guide for how to correctly manage a whitetail deer herd!
IOWA STATE

