Analyzing 2022 Hall of Fame Ballot

Giants fans will once again be watching the Hall of Fame results closely in January, and this time it won't just be because of Barry Bonds. Bonds is on the ballot, which was released Monday, for the 10th and final time, but he's joined by plenty of others with Giants ties, including the player who took over as the fan-favorite after Bonds' career ended. Tim Lincecum is on the ballot for the first time, although he is unlikely to garner enough support to make a serious run at enshrinement.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO