ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Rodriguez

Analyzing 2022 Hall of Fame Ballot

By Blogging Mets
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time once again to analyze the latest Hall of Fame ballot, and the 2022 voting will be intriguing, to say the least....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Four Twins players making first appearance on baseball Hall of Fame ballot

NEW YORK — Four former Twins players are on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year. Justin Morneau, David Ortiz, Joe Nathan and A.J. Pierzynski are on the ballot, joining Torii Hunter, who made his first appearance in 2020. There are 13 first-time candidates — headed...
MLB
MassLive.com

David Ortiz, Curt Schilling among 9 former Boston Red Sox players on 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

In his first year eligible, David Ortiz highlights the list of nine former Red Sox players who are eligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. Ortiz, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Manny Ramirez, Jonathan Papelbon, Carl Crawford, Jake Peavy, AJ Pierzynski and Billy Wagner make up nearly one third of the 30 former players up for induction. The Baseball Writers Association of American will vote by the end of the year; results are due to be announced on Jan. 25.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Famers
Post-Bulletin

Former Twins Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan among those on Hall of Fame ballot

ST. PAUL -- Justin Morneau and Joe Nathan, members of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame, are among the group of players who will be considered for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time this winter. Former Twins David Ortiz and A.J. Pierzynski will appear on the...
MLB
NBC Sports

Bonds, Lincecum highlight Giants-heavy Hall of Fame ballot

Giants fans will once again be watching the Hall of Fame results closely in January, and this time it won't just be because of Barry Bonds. Bonds is on the ballot, which was released Monday, for the 10th and final time, but he's joined by plenty of others with Giants ties, including the player who took over as the fan-favorite after Bonds' career ended. Tim Lincecum is on the ballot for the first time, although he is unlikely to garner enough support to make a serious run at enshrinement.
MLB
NBC Sports

Former Nats RP Papelbon among 13 additions to Hall of Fame ballot

The National Baseball Hall of Fame released its annual ballot for the Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame election Monday, putting 17 returnees and 13 newcomers up for consideration to enter the most prestigious club for anyone who’s ever grabbed a bat and glove. Among those debuting on...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
David Ortiz
foxsportstexarkana.com

Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Hall of Fame ballot

NEW YORK (AP) — David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers. Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year’s balloting. Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%. Justin Morneau, Jimmy Rollins and Jake Peavy also are new to the ballot along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira.
MLB
WKRC

Former Reds third baseman on BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot

NEW YORK (AP/WKRC) - David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and joining 17 holdovers, including former Reds third baseman Scott Rolen. Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make...
MLB
Yardbarker

More Controversy Added To Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot

The Baseball Hall of Fame voting process is one filled with controversy on an annual basis. Some voters believe those who got busted using steroids in MLB should never get in, while others believe the contributions to the game are great enough for induction. Other voters even launch a futile...
MLB
New York Post

Why I won’t vote for PED-cheat Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame ballot

Alex Rodriguez was one of the greatest baseball players I’ve ever seen in person. It was a joy to watch him, an adventure to cover him, and there are times I wish MLB conducted its business in a vacuum, in a bubble, so all we could think about when it comes to its games and players is what happens on the field.
MLB
True Blue LA

Every former Dodger on the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

The National Baseball Hall of Fame unveiled the 2022 ballot on Monday, the newcomers highlighted by David Ortiz and Alex Rodríguez, who occupy different ends of the likability spectrum. Other first-year players on the ballot, which requires at least 10 seasons in the majors, are Jimmy Rollins and Carl Crawford,...
MLB
bronxpinstripes.com

A-Rod, Tex, headline new Yankees candidates on 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., has unveiled its 2022 ballot. The 2022 BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot features 30 former players, including 13 new candidates and 17 returnees. Headling the list of new candidates is former New York Yankees’ third baseman,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy