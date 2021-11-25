Carjacker Suspect Accidentally Takes Selfie Before Throwing Out Victim's Phone
Carjacking cases have risen in Indianapolis, leading the police force to team up with the FBI to tackle the...www.newsweek.com
Glad she got out and handed him the keys. Her life is far more valuable than the vehicle! Who knows what could've happened had she resisted. Glad the dumbass caught himself on camera
a past manager told me not to leave with a robber. to refuse to go with them. let them kill me there at the store if that is what is meant to me. at least i will be found.
Carjackings & auto thefts up here in Milwaukee! 😠 But the Temp jobs are desperate for workers & paying $15-18hr to start! If a criminal can afford to get a gun, they can afford to get their State ID & Soc Sec card! 😠 #CrimeDoesntPay
