Indianapolis, IN

Carjacker Suspect Accidentally Takes Selfie Before Throwing Out Victim's Phone

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Carjacking cases have risen in Indianapolis, leading the police force to team up with the FBI to tackle the...

Comments / 168

iDontReply
6d ago

Glad she got out and handed him the keys. Her life is far more valuable than the vehicle! Who knows what could've happened had she resisted. Glad the dumbass caught himself on camera

60
Sheila Lassiter
6d ago

a past manager told me not to leave with a robber. to refuse to go with them. let them kill me there at the store if that is what is meant to me. at least i will be found.

42
Troy Hawkins
6d ago

Carjackings & auto thefts up here in Milwaukee! 😠 But the Temp jobs are desperate for workers & paying $15-18hr to start! If a criminal can afford to get a gun, they can afford to get their State ID & Soc Sec card! 😠 #CrimeDoesntPay

23
 

