As Thanksgiving approaches, many of us will ponder what we are grateful for and possibly share what we are thankful for during our holiday meal. Giving thanks and expressing gratitude is an old and trusted concept. What is gratitude? It is the ability to recognize goodness in both your life and in the actions of others. Practicing gratitude helps you shift your focus from a glass half empty to a glass half full; or from what your life lacks to what it has. We each have our own perspective on gratitude. Although the past year and a half has been challenging, stressful and at times overwhelming, there is still much to be grateful for.

