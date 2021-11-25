ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and predictions: Player prop bets

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdBAp_0d6eHoRW00

The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host a Thanksgiving game every year. This year is no different as the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) come to town. Their Week 12 matchup kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. Below, we look at the Raiders vs. Cowboys prop bet odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Cowboys have lost two of their last three games and have had two of their worst offensive performances in the losses. They rank No. 1 in total offense in the NFL and third in scoring, but scored only 16 against the Denver Broncos and only nine last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders started the season 3-0 but are on a three-game losing streak. They have been highly inconsistent offensively. In their five wins, they average 31.4 points per game. In their five losses, they have averaged 13.2 points.

Raiders at Cowboys prop bet picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott OVER 20.5 receiving yards (-114)

Elliott has surpassed 20 receiving yards six times this season and has done so in four of his last five games. The Raiders have allowed a running back to have more than 20 receiving yards in two of their last three games.

Raiders QB Derek Carr UNDER 265.5 passing yards (-114)

Carr has not had over 265 passing yards in his last two games. He has four games this season under 265. The Cowboys have not allowed an opposing quarterback to pass for at least 265 yards in their last four games.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs OVER 47.5 rushing yards (-114)

Jacobs has struggled with rushing production this season. He has only three games where he rushed for more than 45 yards in a game. However, the Cowboys have allowed at least one back to rush for more than 45 yards in five straight games.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott OVER 2.5 touchdown passes (+152)

Prescott had three or more touchdown passes in five of the first six games of the season. He has not had more than two in the last three games. He is due, even though he will not have WR Amari Cooper and might not have WR CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott anytime TD (-180)

Elliott has only scored a touchdown in one of his last five games. However, he will have to be the focal point of the offense because Cooper is out and Lamb could be.

