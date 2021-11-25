UNLV at Air Force odds, picks and prediction

The UNLV Rebels (2-9, 2-5 Mountain West) visit the Air Force Falcons (8-3, 5-2) Friday at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the UNLV vs. Air Force odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Rebels have put up a fight in the past three games, going 2-1 SU/3-0 ATS after opening the season 0-8 SU. UNLV is averaging 26.0 PPG during the past three, while allowing 19.3 PPG.

The Falcons outlasted Nevada 41-39 in overtime last time out in Reno, and Air Force has won and covered two straight while hitting the Over in each. USAFA is averaging 38.0 PPG while allowing 30.0 PPG.

UNLV at Air Force odds, spread and lines

Money line: UNLV +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Air Force -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100)

UNLV +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Air Force -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): UNLV +17.5 (-110) | Air Force -17.5 (-110)

UNLV +17.5 (-110) | Air Force -17.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

UNLV at Air Force odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Air Force 36, UNLV 16

Air Force (-1000) will cost you 10 times your potential return, or you’ll earn just a $10 profit for every $100 risked. That’s not a good long-term betting strategy.

PASS, and look to the number instead.

AIR FORCE -17.5 (-110), win or lose, is all but locked into the Military Bowl. That doesn’t mean they won’t be playing hard in this one. Quite the contrary, as it’s Air Force, and they just don’t let up. And UNLV +17.5 (-110) has played hard down the stretch, but they just don’t match up well with the Falcons.

The OVER 50.5 (-110) is the slight lean. The Over has connected in four of the past five for UNLV inside the conference, while going 4-1 in the past five trips to the Springs. The Over is also 5-1 in the past six meetings overall in this series. For Air Force, it’s all about the Under lately, but it should run roughshod all over UNLV, posting big totals along the way.

