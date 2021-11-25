ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

UNLV at Air Force odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKuHj_0d6eHMvI00

The UNLV Rebels (2-9, 2-5 Mountain West) visit the Air Force Falcons (8-3, 5-2) Friday at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the UNLV vs. Air Force odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Rebels have put up a fight in the past three games, going 2-1 SU/3-0 ATS after opening the season 0-8 SU. UNLV is averaging 26.0 PPG during the past three, while allowing 19.3 PPG.

The Falcons outlasted Nevada 41-39 in overtime last time out in Reno, and Air Force has won and covered two straight while hitting the Over in each. USAFA is averaging 38.0 PPG while allowing 30.0 PPG.

UNLV at Air Force odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: UNLV +600 (bet $100 to win $600) | Air Force -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): UNLV +17.5 (-110) | Air Force -17.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

UNLV at Air Force odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Air Force 36, UNLV 16

Air Force (-1000) will cost you 10 times your potential return, or you’ll earn just a $10 profit for every $100 risked. That’s not a good long-term betting strategy.

PASS, and look to the number instead.

AIR FORCE -17.5 (-110), win or lose, is all but locked into the Military Bowl. That doesn’t mean they won’t be playing hard in this one. Quite the contrary, as it’s Air Force, and they just don’t let up. And UNLV +17.5 (-110) has played hard down the stretch, but they just don’t match up well with the Falcons.

The OVER 50.5 (-110) is the slight lean. The Over has connected in four of the past five for UNLV inside the conference, while going 4-1 in the past five trips to the Springs. The Over is also 5-1 in the past six meetings overall in this series. For Air Force, it’s all about the Under lately, but it should run roughshod all over UNLV, posting big totals along the way.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Air Force Falcons#College Football#Rebels#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Prediction Air Force#Air Force
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Not Happy With 1 Team’s Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff rankings are almost always met with a fair amount of criticism, no matter what the committee does. But on Wednesday, the latest poll drew out the ire of ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser. The Pardon The Interruption host voiced his displeasure with one particular decision the committee made...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Tom Herman News

With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s Notre Dame comments

Almost immediately when news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, there was one name that football fans immediately thought of. Urban Meyer. It makes a lot of sense on paper, considering how things have not gone smoothly for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Alabama has no chance against Georgia, right?

Mac Jones has made everyone lose their minds. The Patriots rookie is the quarterback upon whom no one can agree, apparently. There are corners of the football-watching universe that would say he’s a product of Bill Belichick’s system. There are others that believe the aforementioned group has no idea what it’s looking at.
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

UNLV football goes out with a whimper in finale loss at Air Force

Colorado Springs, Colo. — UNLV’s season-ending road trip to Air Force turned out to be a microcosm of the 2021 season. The scarlet and gray were down to their third-string quarterback, which was a theme of the entire campaign. They were banged up elsewhere, missing key players on both sides of the ball. And they were sloppy, committing two first-half turnovers (three if you count a botched field-goal attempt).
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Sports

Nevada vs. Air Force odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

Air Force and Nevada both need to finish the season 2-0 to have any shot at winning their respective Mountain West divisions. The Falcons are one game behind Utah State for first place in the Mountain Division, while the Wolf Pack are one game back of San Diego State in the West Division. Nevada picked up a 28-25 win over Air Force in the most recent meeting, which came in 2018.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sports

Michigan vs. UNLV odds, line, spread: 2021 college basketball picks, Nov. 20 predictions from model

The first round of the 2021 Roman Main Event tourney wraps up with a 12:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning tip between the UNLV Rebels and No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at T-Mobile Arena. Michigan is coming off of its first loss of the season in a 67-65 upset to Seton Hall on Tuesday. UNLV has started the season 3-0, but its results have been close; the biggest win for the Rebels so far was in their season-opener against Gardner-Webb, 64-58.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy