Like Andy Williams sang, "It's the most wonderful time of the year!" And being merry and bright is sort of your thing. To your best friends, you're like Buddy the Elf. You're always ready to bake chocolate chip cookies and go on adventures to the shopping mall. You stocked up on wrapping paper and new lights to hang in your windows. Now, it's finally time to put up those decorations and watch the whole world shine. You just need some captions for Christmas tree farm photos so you can spread your holiday cheer on your Instagram feed.

