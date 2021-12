The regular season is in the books for Tennessee and just Championship Saturday and the bowl season (plus Army-Navy) remain of the 2021 college football season. The Vols finished strong in the final month of the season, winning three of their final four games to clinch a 7-5 record, third-place finish in the SEC East and just the program's fifth non-losing SEC record since 2007. By several accounts, Tennessee's first season under head coach Josh Heupel and his staff has been a success, and the Vols can attribute it to marked improvement in several areas, as evidenced by where it finished in the stat rankings in the SEC and FBS.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO