Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Feeds Caufield's goal

MONTREAL— There was a sequence in this laugher of a hockey game for the Montreal Canadiens that stood out as part of the tape worth saving. You can burn the rest—the awful start offering Sidney Crosby his first goal of the season, the 3-0 lead surrendered before 20 minutes were played, making Teddy Blueger look like Evgeni Malkin (who has yet to dress for these Pittsburgh Penguins this season) and the ugly finish that had whatever scant fans remaining at the Bell Centre boo the home team off the ice—but keep that little piece from early in the second period, when Cole Caufield walked Chad Ruhwedel by sliding the puck through his own feet before attempting to beat Tristian Jarry with a backhand to the roof, and focus in on him regrouping near the offensive blue line, playing pitch and catch with Mattias Norlinder and stickhandling his way through a waddle of Penguins before attempting another dangerous shot that got blocked.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO