ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Feeds Caufield's goal

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Drouin had an assist, one shot on goal and two hits in Wednesday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Pat Hickey: Canadiens' Chiarot, Drouin lament Bergevin's dismissal

Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot said fired general manager Marc Bergevin will be missed because his experience as a player allowed him to bond with his players. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “Berge brought us all in here, he put this team together...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens recall Cole Caufield from Laval

MONTREAL - The Canadiens announced on Thursday that forward Cole Caufield has been recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Caufield, 20, had been assigned to the Habs' minor-league affiliate on November 1. In six games with the Rocket, Caufield has five points (2G, 3A). The rookie winger had amassed one point (an assist) in 10 games before being sent down to Laval.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Person
Cole Caufield
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Stretches goal streak to three

Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils. Huberdeau did all his damage during Florida's three-goal outburst in a 5:07 span during the second period, which chased Devils netminder Mackenzie Blackwood. The productive winger extended his goal streak to three games, then assisted on Anthony Duclair's marker, giving Huberdeau 17 points in as many games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: In goal Thursday

Primeau will get the starting nod at home against the Penguins on Thursday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports. Primeau made his first appearance of the season in a losing effort against the Rangers on Tuesday and will continue to start with both Carey Price (knee) and Jake Allen (concussion) unavailable. Eventually, Primeau figures to head back to the minors where he is 4-4-0 with a .916 save percentage in nine appearances for AHL Laval.
NHL
Derrick

Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Thursday night. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins.
NHL
markerzone.com

COLE CAUFIELD'S STINT IN LAVAL IS A SHORT ONE

After six games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL, Cole caufield is returning to the Montreal Canadiens. The team has announced the former 15th overall pick has been recalled by the club and should be suiting up for Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Alex Belzile has been returned to the Rocket.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins rout Canadiens as Sidney Crosby gets 1st goal of season

Even though he was born and raised in Sweden, Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Mattias Norlinder’s favorite player as a kid captivated him from an entirely different continent. Sidney Crosby. Making his NHL debut Thursday, the 21-year-old Norlinder — who was 6 when Crosby played his first NHL game in 2005...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Despite Canadiens losing, Caufield among young players gaining valuable experience

MONTREAL— There was a sequence in this laugher of a hockey game for the Montreal Canadiens that stood out as part of the tape worth saving. You can burn the rest—the awful start offering Sidney Crosby his first goal of the season, the 3-0 lead surrendered before 20 minutes were played, making Teddy Blueger look like Evgeni Malkin (who has yet to dress for these Pittsburgh Penguins this season) and the ugly finish that had whatever scant fans remaining at the Bell Centre boo the home team off the ice—but keep that little piece from early in the second period, when Cole Caufield walked Chad Ruhwedel by sliding the puck through his own feet before attempting to beat Tristian Jarry with a backhand to the roof, and focus in on him regrouping near the offensive blue line, playing pitch and catch with Mattias Norlinder and stickhandling his way through a waddle of Penguins before attempting another dangerous shot that got blocked.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Finishes pretty feed

Dvorak scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 6-3 win over Nashville. The center added one hit, two blocked shots and 12 penalty minutes in the win. After Josh Anderson's no-look, backhanded pass, Dvorak had a gaping window to the back of the net and pocketed his second goal in three games. It's been a rough start on a new team for Dvorak, who has eight points, 36 shots and is minus-15 through 20 games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

NHL Buzz: Caufield recalled, expected to be in lineup for Canadiens

Thornton could return for Panthers against Devils; Timmins out for season for Coyotes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Cole Caufield is expected to be in the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m....
NHL
jack1065.com

Ryan Poehling nets two goals in 37 seconds as Canadiens roll

Ryan Poehling scored twice in a 37-second span as the host Montreal Canadiens overcame Matt Duchene’s hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli collected a goal and two assists, Artturi Lehkonen had one of each and Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher also tallied as the Canadiens halted a four-game losing skid (0-3-1).
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Logs power-play goal

Gallagher scored a power-play goal and had three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators. The Canadiens wasted little time on the team's first power-play opportunity. Eight seconds after Nick Suzuki won the offensive-zone draw following the penalty, Jonathan Drouin's pretty pass set up Gallagher at the crease for his third power-play goal of the season and first marker in five games. Following a six-game scoreless run to open the season, Gallagher's posted nine points over the last 13 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Lights first lamp since playoffs

Caufield scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. Caufield's initial shot went wide, but the rebound came back to him off the boards, and he slid the puck past the goal line before Ilya Samsonov got his left leg out to stop the puck. The play was originally ruled no goal, was then challenged, and Caufield was awarded his first goal since last season's playoffs. It was just the second point in 13 games for the young forward.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Blue line buddies: Canadiens' Petry eagerly awaits Edmundson's return

Nobody on the Canadiens has missed Joel Edmundson more than Jeff Petry. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Edmundson and Petry were great as defence partners last season, feeding off each other’s style of play. Edmundson is more of a stay-at-home defenceman, while Petry has a more offensive style.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Deposits fifth goal

Anderson scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Anderson jumped on a turnover in front of the Buffalo net, spun and fired a shot past Dustin Tokarski for his fifth goal of the season. Anderson has endured a tough month of November, accumulating just five points with a minus-10 rating in 12 games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Bergevin, Caufield, Edmundson, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19, Cole Caufield is back with the Habs, Mattias Norlinder makes his NHL debut, and trade rumors have started amid Montreal’s disastrous start to the 2021-22 season. Plus, Joel Edmundson rejoins the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy