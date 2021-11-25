ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Spinning Medals Into Marketing Gold With Katie Ledecky

By Alexandra Carter
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven-time Olympic Gold medalist Katie Ledecky has not only made a...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
coveteur.com

The Olympic Gold Medal Was Suni Lee’s Biggest 2021 Plot Twist

An appearance on the Met Gala red carpet and landing a spot as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars were not on gymnast Sunisa Lee's bingo card for 2021. But looking back, nothing compares to what Lee (who goes by "Suni") considers the most unexpected moment of the last year: winning the gold medal for Women's All-Around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "Going in, I didn't think I had a shot at being at the podium," she shares with us over the phone. "That was the biggest plot twist because I never thought that this would ever happen."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
NBC Sports

Katie Ledecky clocks fast time to win first race since Tokyo Olympics

On the opening night of the 2021 U.S. Open at Greensboro Aquatic Center, 10-time Olympic swimming medalist Katie Ledecky made a statement in her most dominant event. Competing in her first meet since the Tokyo Games, Ledecky won the women’s 800m, finishing nearly 11 seconds ahead of two-time Olympic medalist Leah Smith.
SWIMMING & SURFING
AdWeek

Your Courtside Seat to Brandweek Sports Marketing Summit 2021

Returning for its second year, the Brandweek Sports Marketing Summit was held from November 15-18. For four days attendees heard from marketers and executives from the major sports leagues as well as current and former sports professionals as they discussed the sports landscape of the past year and what the future holds. The themes explored included fandom in the new era of audience engagement, brand alignment and experience, sports as a platform for social good and sports of tomorrow.
SPORTS
newscentermaine.com

American high jumper wins Olympic gold medal 9 years after competition

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — American high jumper Erik Kynard will finally get his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the IOC on Friday approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases. Kynard’s leap of 2.33 meters placed second in London behind Ivan Ukhov, who was proven years later to have taken part in the Russian state-backed steroid doping program.
SPORTS
BBC

Bryony Page's Azerbaijan gold medal win 'surreal'

Trampolinist Bryony Page said it felt "surreal" to have won a world title. Ms Page, 30, from Wrenbury, near Nantwich in Cheshire, won individual gold at the Trampolining World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. Her father, Steve, said it was "a dream come true" for his daughter at the weekend, which...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Olympics
Washington Post

New team, new coach, new swim cap — but same dominance for Katie Ledecky

Last week, Katie Ledecky hosted Thanksgiving dinner at her new house in Gainesville, Fla., surrounded by family members and stacks of moving boxes that would need to be dealt with eventually. After a cross-country move and a month of living out of a hotel, the 10-time Olympic medalist finally was starting to feel settled in, both in and out of the pool.
GAINESVILLE, FL
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
olympics.com

Asian Archery Championships: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins compound gold medal

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the gold medal in the women’s individual compound while Abhishek Verma clinched silver in the men’s event at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Thursday. The 25-year-old Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won three silver medals at the recent world championships, defeated South Korea’s Oh Yoohyun...
WORLD
AdWeek

In an Evolving Sports Market, There's Plenty of Room for Women in Leadership

As it becomes more common to see women leading the front offices of sports organizations, two women who have ascended the ranks: Catherine Raîche, vice president of football operations of the Philadelphia Eagles, and PGA Tour’s DEI chief Neera Shetty. Both women joined Adweek’s Brandweek Sports Marketing summit to talk about what’s next for women in the business of sports and offer advice for women looking to enter the industry.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
teamusa.org

With Beijing On The Horizon, U.S. Sled Hockey Players Are Gearing Up For Another Gold-Medal Run

Brody Roybal competes during the semifinals match against Italy at the Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 on March 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Many of the country’s top sled hockey players are headed to New Jersey this weekend to compete in the USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL. For those on the national team, the 11th annual club tournament is yet another reminder that the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are just around the corner.
HOCKEY
olympics.com

Olympic Cinderellas: Steven Bradbury's unforgettable short track gold medal

You can never be certain about what will happen until you cross the finish line. That’s short track in a nutshell. Unlike long track speed skating, in short track, six skaters race against each other, bumping into each other as they jostle for position, which leads to regular crashes. The fact that they are required to wear helmets gives you some idea of the sometimes chaotic nature of the sport. And spectators are used to seeing thrilling, lightning-fast races where nobody knows what will happen until the very end.
SPORTS
AdWeek

Tuesday Stir

–Serena Williams is back for the next TV spot in the DirecTV Stream “Get Your TV Together” campaign. But instead of turning into Wonder Woman, “The One” from TBWA\Chiat\Day LA sets up Williams as a racquet-wielding Neo character from The Matrix. The mashup of tennis and The Matrix arrives less...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ben Maher hopeful ‘incredible’ Explosion W will be gunning for glory in Paris

Ben Maher says that “everything has become reality” as he settles into life as Olympic individual showjumping champion.The 38-year-old British rider produced a dazzling performance under the Tokyo Equestrian Park floodlights four months ago, powering to a stunning Olympic title success aboard aptly-named Explosion W.It meant that Britain achieved successive individual showjumping gold medals following Nick Skelton’s triumph on Big Star in Rio five years earlier.The Champion returns! 💥🥇 pic.twitter.com/8R069V6cWa— Ben Maher (@BenMaher1) August 12, 2021And Hertfordshire-based Maher believes it is “a reasonable expectation” that Explosion W could be on the Paris Games start-list in under three years’ time. It...
WORLD
Variety

WWE Launches Name, Image, & Likeness Program for College Athletes

WWE is launching a new program to offer a pathway to its roster for college athletes. The new NIL (name, image, & likeness) program has been dubbed Next in Line. It builds on the NIL policy established by the NCAA in July 2021 that allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness. Under the Next in Line program, WWE will look to recruit and develop future stars by collaborating with college athletes and allow them access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. In addition, recruits will be able to utilize WWE resources such as brand building, media training,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy