Spinning Medals Into Marketing Gold With Katie Ledecky

An appearance on the Met Gala red carpet and landing a spot as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars were not on gymnast Sunisa Lee's bingo card for 2021. But looking back, nothing compares to what Lee (who goes by "Suni") considers the most unexpected moment of the last year: winning the gold medal for Women's All-Around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "Going in, I didn't think I had a shot at being at the podium," she shares with us over the phone. "That was the biggest plot twist because I never thought that this would ever happen."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO