Canadiens' Cedric Paquette: Returns to lineup

The 2021-22 NHL season is officially a quarter of the way done, and the Buffalo Sabres are 8-11-3 through their first 22 games on the season, good for 19 points and sixth in the Atlantic Division. Most people expected them to be dead last in the standings this season, and although they’re not too far from that spot, they’re also not quite there, nor do I think they will finish there at the end of the season, either. One big contributing factor to their recent struggles following such a hot start is the slew of injuries they have faced, perhaps none more important than Casey Mittelstadt’s, when he left the first game of the season and hasn’t returned since.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO