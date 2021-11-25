ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens' Cedric Paquette: Returns to lineup

Paquette had four hits and two blocked shots over 10:18 of ice time...

CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Detroit News

Larkin returns to Red Wings' lineup, relieved and grateful

Las Vegas — Dylan Larkin was expected back on the ice Thursday night and in the lineup — completely healthy — when the Red Wings faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Larkin was pulled between the second and third periods of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars by league officials for COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Stu Cowan: As Allen returns to Canadiens' net, thoughts are with Price

It was less than a week before the start of the regular season when the Canadiens announced Carey Price would be entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. GM Marc Bergevin said last weekend that when he informed...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Lineup Set to Get a Boost with Mittelstadt & Tuch Returns

The 2021-22 NHL season is officially a quarter of the way done, and the Buffalo Sabres are 8-11-3 through their first 22 games on the season, good for 19 points and sixth in the Atlantic Division. Most people expected them to be dead last in the standings this season, and although they’re not too far from that spot, they’re also not quite there, nor do I think they will finish there at the end of the season, either. One big contributing factor to their recent struggles following such a hot start is the slew of injuries they have faced, perhaps none more important than Casey Mittelstadt’s, when he left the first game of the season and hasn’t returned since.
NHL
CBS Sports

Saints' Tony Jones: Minimal role in return to lineup

Jones rushed three times for two yards during Sunday's 40-29 loss to the Eagles. In his first game back from an ankle injury, Jones barely saw any work despite the absence of Alvin Kamara (knee). Instead, Mark Ingram (24 combined carries and targets) almost exclusively carried the load. Even if Kamara remains sidelined in Week 12 against Buffalo, Jones does not seem like an advisable fantasy option in any format.
NFL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Plethora of Players About Ready to Return From Injury

The Montreal Canadiens can’t blame injuries for their terrible start to the season, but it hasn’t helped having so many key players out of the lineup. Joel Edmundson has not played a game yet and Mike Hoffman, Mathieu Perreault, Brett Kulak, Jake Allen and Cedric Paquette are all battling injuries at the moment as well.
NHL
Daily Herald

Brown, Williams return to Celtics' lineup to face Rockets

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III returned from injuries Monday night to start for the Boston Celtics in their game against the one-win Houston Rockets. Brown, an All Star last season, missed the previous eight games with a right hamstring injury. He's the team's leading scorer at 25.6 points per game, slightly ahead of Jayson Tatum's 25.5.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lions' Jamaal Williams: Seven carries in return to lineup

Williams rushed seven times for 11 yards during Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns. Williams ran hard in his return to the lineup, but he was bottled up while D'Andre Swift totaled 136 rushing yards on 14 carries. With Swift playing so well lately, it may be hard for Williams to return to the 12.7 total carries and targets he averaged in seven games before hurting his groin. However, Jared Goff (ribs) may remain sidelined in Week 12 against Chicago, and Tim Boyle totaled just 77 passing yards in his place. Such limited success may given Detroit no choice but to commit to the run game, and Williams would be an obvious beneficiary as he further distances himself from his multi-week groin injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Draws helper in return to lineup

Valimaki notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Bruins. Valimaki was finally released from the press box after spending the last 11 games as a healthy scratch. It was Valimaki's shot attempt that generated a rebound for Johnny Gaudreau to bury just 1:29 into the contest. There's no denying Valimaki has more offensive upside than Nikita Zadorov, who was a healthy scratch Sunday, but the former's all-around play may still not be at the level expected from head coach Darryl Sutter. As such, Valimaki shouldn't be rostered in most fantasy formats until he can keep hold of a place in the lineup.
NHL
NESN

How Bruce Cassidy Thought Mike Reilly Played In Return To Bruins Lineup

Thanks in part to what effectively was a bye week, Mike Reilly had to wait a long, long time to get back into the Boston Bruins lineup. Reilly had been playing beneath his capabilities early in November, and head coach Bruce Cassidy had enough after the Nov. 11 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The defenseman was healthy scratched the next two games, but was inserted back into the lineup for Saturday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
Hockey
Sports
kingstonthisweek.com

Blue line buddies: Canadiens' Petry eagerly awaits Edmundson's return

Nobody on the Canadiens has missed Joel Edmundson more than Jeff Petry. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Edmundson and Petry were great as defence partners last season, feeding off each other’s style of play. Edmundson is more of a stay-at-home defenceman, while Petry has a more offensive style.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Tough night in return to action

Allen (concussion) returned to action Wednesday and made 28 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals. He missed four games after sustaining the concussion Nov. 13 in a game against the Red Wings. Allen and the Habs were in tough against the roaring Caps, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine.
NHL
The Game Haus

How Players Returning From Injury Will Effect the Golden Knights Lineup

This season has seen several Vegas Golden Knights players sidelined for extended periods of time due to injury. With players undergoing COVID protocol falling under this category as well. As a result, Golden Knights management has turned to other players until those with injuries could recover. This has led to several young players within the organization a chance to play at the NHL level. While some struggled, others have proven themselves ready of joining the Golden Knights permanently.
NHL
New York Post

Knicks’ Nerlens Noel has strong defensive game in return to lineup

One center enters, two centers leave. With backup big man Taj Gibson sitting out because of a sore groin — and starter Mitchell Robinson leaving in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the nose — Nerlens Noel logged 29 minutes off the bench in the Knicks’ 106-99 win at the Garden on Saturday over the Rockets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Chimezie Metu: Quiet in return to lineup

Metu produced three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 141-137 3OT win over Los Angeles. With Harrison Barnes (foot) and Richaun Holmes (eye) sitting out, Metu returned to the starting five after picking up DNP-CDs in each of the last two contests. He had started five straight games prior to the firing of Luke Walton, so his role will be something to monitor over the next few games -- particularly once Holmes and/or Barnes are back in action.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Mavericks star Luka Doncic returns to lineup vs. Clippers

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be available Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic has been sidelined since a Nov. 15 win over the Denver Nuggets when he contested a driving layup in the final minute of the game, injuring his knee and ankle. The Mavericks (9-7) fell...
NBA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL

