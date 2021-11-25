ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Snaps point drought

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Suzuki had an assist and one hit in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Washington....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL
Derrick

Hathway scores twice, Capitals snap Kings' point streak 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored twice late in the third period and the Washington Capitals beat Los Angeles 2-0 Wednesday night, snapping the Kings' eight-game point streak. The game was scoreless until there was 3:30 remaining, when John Carlson caught Jonathan Quick playing out of position and flipped...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli: Three points a charm

Toffoli had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators. The goal went into the empty net and it was a welcome relief -- Toffoli hadn't scored in six games. He has struggled this season to find consistency on a bad Montreal team, but he should rebound soon. Toffoli's shooting percentage is just 6.1, despite a 10.9 career mark. His three-point outburst gives him four goals and 12 points in 20 games.
NHL
The Citizens Voice

Pens snap PP drought, but fall in shootout

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ long power play drought came to a quick end on Friday. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make that momentum stick through three periods. Drew O’Connor scored the Penguins’ first man-advantage goal in 37 tries in the first period, and rookie Filip Hallander added another soon after. But the Springfield Thunderbirds roared back from their three-goal deficit and ultimately prevailed, 5-4, in a shootout at MassMutual Center.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens snap four-game slide with win over Predators

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens exploded for four goals in the second period and held on to win 6-3 over the Nashville Predators Saturday to snap their four-game losing skid, despite a third-period hat trick from Matt Duchene. Ryan Poehling, with two, Artturi Lehkonen, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher and Tyler...
NHL
iheart.com

Perry Snaps Scoreless Drought As Bolts Blank Flyers 4-0

In his 18th game with Tampa Bay, Corey Perry - he of the 386 goals coming into tonight's game - finally was able to find the back of the net as the Lightning defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. Perry's goal was the third...
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Snaps point skid

Lundestrom scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Senators. The 22-year-old notched his first point in the last seven games, knocking home a Rickard Rakell centering pass to open the scoring late in the first period. Lundestrom has chipped in with 11 points and a plus-7 rating through 21 games this season.
NHL
Fear The Fin

Pacific Division Weekly: McDavid’s point streak snapped

You know you’re pretty good at hockey when people are reporting on your point streak ending, and that’s what is happening with Connor McDavid right now. The Oilers’ star has had a hot start to the season, but unfortunately, he recorded his first game this season without a point, ending his 17-game point streak to begin the campaign.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins lose to lowly Canadiens; Sidney Crosby gets first multi-point game of the season

There are plenty of reasons Sidney Crosby one day will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The start of his 2021-22 season will not be one of them. Because of a combination of offseason wrist surgery that sidelined him to open the season and a bout with covid-19 that isolated him from his teammates throughout November, the Penguins’ captain was limited to eight games and three points (one goal, two assists) before Saturday’s home contest against the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres fall behind early in loss to Seattle

The Seattle Kraken used a three-goal first period to sweep the season series against the Buffalo Sabres. Seattle defeated the Sabres, 7-4, on Monday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Three-point performance in win

Dvorak scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. All three points came in a wild third period that saw the lamp lit eight times between the two teams. Montreal's second line led the way in the victory, as Dvorak, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli combined for four goals and nine points. Dvorak was already heating up prior to Saturday, and he has three goals and six points in his last six games.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jake Allen outduels Casey DeSmith as Canadiens snap Penguins’ win streak

Saturday night, a Penguins game was once again stolen by a masked man. This time, it was the Montreal Canadiens who were backstopped by an unflappable goalie, as Jake Allen outdueled Casey DeSmith to hand the Penguins a 6-3 loss at PPG Paints Arena. That snapped the Penguins’ five-game winning streak.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

The Morning After Winnipeg: The Points Streak Is Snapped As Calgary Falls To Winnipeg 4-2

It wasn’t the prettiest game after the Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm as the Calgary fell to Winnipeg 4-2 last night. Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck settled in after that two goal outburst and shut the Flames down, scoring four unanswered goals to snap their five game losing streak. Kyle Connor led the Jets comeback with two goals on the night and after giving up two first period tallies, Hellebuyck stopped the next 34 shots to keep the Flames off the board and out of the win column.
NHL

