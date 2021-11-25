ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Daily briefing: On the Egg Bowl, Cincinnati and leaving a legacy

By Ivan Maisel about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vybD7_0d6eFEVO00
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, one half of an intriguing coaching matchup in tonight's Egg Bowl. (Courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

This Egg Bowl is one to watch

There is buzz this season about the Egg Bowl for a number of reasons, all good. Ole Miss and Mississippi State are hot teams with charismatic coaches who love to throw the ball around the yard. More important, the winning team clinches at least second place in the SEC West. An Ole Miss win, coupled with an Iron Bowl upset, would give the Rebels a share of the SEC West title for the first time since 2003, Eli Manning’s senior season. And most important, this rivalry is as heated as any in the country. If you’re looking for a good college football game to end Thanksgiving and begin the weekend, welcome to Davis Wade Stadium. Bring your cowbell.

Focus now becomes key for Cincinnati

No. 4 Cincinnati has won at Notre Dame, and steamrolled a very good SMU team, and the College Football Playoff selection committee responded by making the Bearcats the first Group of 5 team to reach the top four. Now comes Cincinnati’s toughest task this season. The Bearcats have to refrain from thinking they’ve arrived. They must remain focused enough to go to East Carolina (7-4), one of the toughest places to play in the AAC, and beat a team that has won four consecutive games. Cincinnati has shown an inclination to take a lead and coast. The Bearcats better not do that against the Pirates. Their past two visits to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium: In 2019, Cincinnati, a 24-point favorite, won with a walk-off field goal; in 2017, Cincinnati, favored by three, lost by four touchdowns.

Nick Saban on Cecil Hurt’s legacy

Nick Saban spent the first several minutes of his Hey Coach! Show Wednesday night discussing Cecil Hurt, the longtime columnist of The Tuscaloosa News who died Tuesday at age 62. “Sometimes we talk about legacy,” Saban said. “What’s your legacy going to be? We always want to be a good ancestor. We want to plant trees that we never see grow. Something like this happens to somebody that’s close to all of us, regardless of how well we knew him, makes you realize how fragile life really is, and how we’re all just a caretaker of our own legacy by the choices and decisions we make. I always tell the team this: You honor those who came before you, and also those who come after. It’s our responsibility to leave the jersey better because of how we represent it, how we played, how we did things, how we went about what we did. I think that Cecil really leaves a legacy for his profession, that everybody thinks he made it better. He made it better. He left the jersey better because of the things he did for so many years.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Nick Saban
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals why he took the LSU job, Miss Terry's role in it

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gained most of his fame from his time in Tuscaloosa, but the 70-year-old coach had several stops before arriving at Alabama, perhaps none more important than the LSU head coaching job. During Thursday night’s Hey Coach & the Nick Saban Show, Saban revealed the steps...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Egg Bowl#American Football#Daily Briefing#Sec#Rebels#Smu#Aac#The Tuscaloosa News
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning hopes to accomplish something Peyton & Eli couldn’t

All anyone wants to talk about is which college Arch Manning will eventually commit to playing quarterback for. The 6’4″, 215-pound quarterback has thrown for over 5,000 passing yards and over 70 touchdowns in his three-year career with Isidore Newman and he’s got major interest from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, and other top programs.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy