When it comes to fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra has a no-nonsense approach usually. As news of Omicron surfaces, the Government of India has mandated mandatory testing for those arriving from Europe, parts of Africa and so on. Maharashtra has notified a new set of rules for International arrivals, which requires people to undergo institutional/home quarantine if they arrive at Mumbai Airport, only if they have been to South Africa, Zimbabwe or Botswana in the past 15 days. However, the rules have also changed for domestic arrivals here on, essentially, going back to the rules which were there till a few days ago.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO