Moxie Labs has taken remote work to another level, hiring tech talent abroad as the Philadelphia digital design and marketing agency rapidly scales. Moxie Labs CEO Justin Mathews started the firm in early 2020 after leaving his role as COO at design agency O3 World. In the nearly two years since Moxie began doing business, it’s increased its headcount to 35 while doubling year-over-year revenue to $2 million. The agency is now recruiting for 10 more employees with positions open in design, development and project management, and it’s looking globally to fill them.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO