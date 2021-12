The National Advertising Division, aka the NAD, (via Fierce Wireless), recommends that T-Mobile be banned from calling itself "the most reliable 5G network" in advertisements. The claim is based on testing done by umlaut, a third-party firm that benchmarks mobile service from wireless providers. The company said that from April 12th to September 26th of this year, it collected more than 1 billion samples from 200,000 5G users, and with this data, umlaut said that "T-Mobile has the most reliable 5G network."

