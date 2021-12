Amazon Studios is nearing a deal to develop a Mass Effect series based on the bestselling action sci-fi video game franchise from Electronic Arts. The news comes from Amazon head Jennifer Salke, who tells Deadline: "You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more." Launched in 2007 and developed by Canadian video game developer BioWare along with parent company Electronic Arts, Mass Effect is an action role-playing game taking place within the Milky Way galaxy in the year 2183. Players assume the role of Systems Alliance Navy vet Commander Shepard, who must fight against an ancient machine race that looks to invade the Milky Way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO