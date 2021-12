As generations gather around the table for the holiday season, this year it’s likely even your older relatives will have gleaned that mushrooms are trending. Fungus conversation starters are endless: Consider Rodarte’s Spring 2022 show-closing mushroom dress (more recently worn by Lorde), or the study that was published in Nature earlier this month, indicating that microdosing psilocybin can lower anxiety and depression. Family members who are less concerned with the sartorial or psychedelic will appreciate a new cookbook that puts mushrooms center stage in both culinary creations and cocktails.

