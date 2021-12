Ever since he first swaggered into The Empire Strikes Back, bounty hunter Boba Fett has been one of the biggest, baddest figures in the Star Wars galaxy – unbothered by Vader, quick on the draw, and boasting the coolest armour around. And now, nearly 40 years after he unceremoniously flew into the mouth of the Sarlacc pit in Return Of The Jedi, he’s risen again in Disney+ series The Book Of Boba Fett – putting the character centre stage for the first time, and pitching him into the heart of the murky underworld for a galactic gangster story.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO