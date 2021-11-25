The UGG Closet is officially open, and you can save up to 60% off on UGGs

The Fall is underway and Winter is headed our way and that has us shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your holiday shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Black Friday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays (read: don't wait until Black Friday to shop for presents!).

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO