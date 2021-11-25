ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

CT Forecast

Norwalk Hour
 7 days ago

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity...

www.thehour.com

CNN

Biden will outline new steps to combat Covid through winter months

(CNN) — The White House is set to announce a slew of new actions Thursday aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and protecting Americans from the Delta and newly discovered Omicron variants. President Joe Biden will detail the administration's nine-pronged plan in remarks at the National Institutes of Health, a...
POTUS
The Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to accept the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
POTUS
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
The Hill

Teachers reported concerns about suspect days before Michigan school shooting

Two teachers at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Mich., reported concerns over Ethan Crumbley's behavior in the days before the 15-year-old went on a shooting spree, killing four of his classmates and leaving seven others injured, according to the county sheriff. School authorities also met with his parents the...
CNN

Alec Baldwin: 'I didn't pull the trigger' of gun on 'Rust' set

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin told ABC News he never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview -- his first since the October shooting.
CBS News

CDC confirms first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health authorities in California confirmed the first case of COVID-19 linked to the newly discovered variant Omicron in the U.S. on Wednesday, saying an individual who had recently returned from South Africa tested positive for the strain. The traveler was fully...
CBS News

Hours after Chinese tennis boycott, IOC says it has spoken to star player Peng Shuai

London — Just hours after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) suspended all of its tournaments in China over concern for player Peng Shuai, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had held a second video call with her and that she appeared "safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in."
CBS News

Stacey Abrams announces another bid for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, announced Wednesday that she's running again in 2022. Abrams' long-awaited decision will set up a high-profile race in one of the marquee battleground states during the midterm elections. Her announcement highlighted much of the work that she has done since she lost her bid in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE

