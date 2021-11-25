The UGG Closet is officially open, and you can save up to 60% off on UGGs

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is getting even better. The event, featuring up to 50% off hundreds of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home, now includes even more top brands. If you're a serious holiday shopper and you want all the best Black Friday shopping deals, head over to the department store's website to start saving big on brands you love ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The deals offered rival the Anniversary Sale with markdowns up to 50% off on top lines like Adidas, Marc Fisher, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Free People, Natori, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Spanx, Sweaty Betty and so many more.
Comments / 0