The UGG Closet is officially open, and you can save up to 60% off on UGGs

I was never really a slipper person. Women’s slippers always seemed either too flimsy or too structured and they always made my feet sweat. Always. Not exactly the kind of comfort you’re picturing when you think about soft and cozy house shoes. That was true until my first and all-time favorite pair of slippers came into my life: the Ugg Fluffette. They have, of course, the signature Ugg lining on the inside but also on the outside, so it’s like your entire foot is wrapped in it. They have a flatter sole, which means they’re easy to slide on and off....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO