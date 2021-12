A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 WASHINGTON (AP) — A person in California who had been vaccinated againstCOVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant, the White House announced Wednesday as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new virus strain.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO