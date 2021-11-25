ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

As some experts predict a cooldown, here's how much momentum the Pittsburgh housing market has

By 42288,5651
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eighteen months after Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic, residential real estate markets across...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Here’s what real estate economists are predicting for the 2022 housing market

A lot more of the dynamics seen in 2021 — but at a much less frenzied pace — is expected to be on tap for next year’s housing market. Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN), Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG), Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors, among others, have released their forecasts for the 2022 U.S. housing market, with similar themes, although some variations, among each source.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Home Prices Keep Rising, but Here's the Good News for Buyers

After increasing for 14 straight months, home price growth finally slowed in September. The latest CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released Tuesday shows home prices increased 19.5% between September 2020 and September 2021. That's down from a record 19.8% year-over-year increase in August. To be sure, even as there are...
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh's red-hot housing market has taken a holiday break

Pittsburgh’s hot housing market appears to be taking a breather for the holiday season, thanks to a cooling-off period that typically happens toward the end of the year. The most recent data from BrokerMetrics shows that Allegheny County median housing prices have declined for the first time this year when measured over the previous six-month period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Real Estate
starvedrock.media

Experts offer predictions for next year's real estate market trends

(The Center Square) – With prices increasing more than 10% and inventories tight in 2021, prospective home buyers are wondering what the market holds for next year. While this past year brought a home-buying frenzy largely fueled by first-time millennial homebuyers, Realtor.com predicts potential homeowners will face increased competition for at least the next three years.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Can Millennials Take Over a Tough Housing Market in 2022?

The Federal Reserve says that Generation X currently holds 41.5% of home mortgages in the second quarter of 2021, followed by baby boomers with 27.3% and then millennials with 26.7%. However, a new study from Realtor.com forecasts a generational shift with more … Continue reading → The post Can Millennials Take Over a Tough Housing Market in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Markets#Interest Rates#Residential Real Estate
Fortune

Where the housing market is going in 2022 as told by 7 leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A perfect storm. That's the best way to describe the red-hot housing market we've seen from coast-to-coast during the pandemic. It was spurred by a combination of recession-induced low mortgage rates, remote work allowing buyers to sprawl further away from their workplace, and a demographic wave of first-time millennial homebuyers entering into the market. Of course, years of under-building means there simply aren't enough homes available to meet this demand. Cue record price growth.
BUSINESS
Ukiah Daily Journal

How’s the market? The housing market drives our economy

I was recently talking to my friend, Mark Pardini who owns Pardini Appliance. He was mentioning that back in 2008 when the housing market tumbled his business slowed, and when the housing market rebounded, his business picked up. It got me thinking about just how many people in this valley depend on a healthy housing market.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WTOP

Not just prices: How else the housing market has changed

The National Association of Realtors has released a years’ worth of research on how the housing market has changed — and the answer is a lot. Aside from skyrocketing prices, stiff competition among potential buyers and a record speed at which homes are selling, the COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the reasons for why people are moving.
REAL ESTATE
probuilder.com

Housing Market Data and Predictions

Low housing inventory could continue to drive up prices unless increased mortgage rates slow demand, says Bill McBride in his CalculatedRisk Newsletter. House price growth appears to be slowing and lending is solid, but unless inventories increase, buyers will struggle to find affordable housing on the market. Unregulated areas of...
MARKETS
BUCKSCO.Today

Philadelphia-Area Housing Report: Has the Market Boom’s Bubble Popped?

Activity in the local residential real estate market has cooled, but not prices.Image via Rodnae Productions at Pexels. According to the Philadelphia-Area Housing Report, residential real estate sales in the Philadelphia area continued to drop in October. The “unusually strong activity” of 2020 may be tailing off, writes Kennedy Rose for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inman.com

Drop in demand for mortgage refinancing hints at what's to come

Homebuyer demand for purchase mortgages picked up last week after adjusting for the Thanksgiving holiday, but requests to refinance were down sharply as mortgage rates rose for the third week in a row. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey showed demand for purchase loans was up a seasonally...
REAL ESTATE
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy