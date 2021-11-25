As some experts predict a cooldown, here's how much momentum the Pittsburgh housing market has

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A perfect storm. That's the best way to describe the red-hot housing market we've seen from coast-to-coast during the pandemic. It was spurred by a combination of recession-induced low mortgage rates, remote work allowing buyers to sprawl further away from their workplace, and a demographic wave of first-time millennial homebuyers entering into the market. Of course, years of under-building means there simply aren't enough homes available to meet this demand. Cue record price growth.

