ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Colby Covington: ‘Door is open’ for matchup with ‘participation trophy winner’ Khamzat Chimaev

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColby Covington may still have a bad taste in his mouth from his UFC 268 loss to Kamaru Usman, but he’s ready to come back stronger against whoever the promotion lines up for him — including one of the most talked about up-and-comers in the history of the UFC....

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 2

Related
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington still believes he beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, calls for trilogy match

Colby Covington still believes he beat UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, and he is calling for a trilogy match. Covington and Usman met earlier this month in the main event of UFC 268 and the fight turned out to be a back-and-forth war, much like their first meeting back at UFC 245. In the first fight, Usman won the fight via fifth-round TKO. This time around, the fight was closer, but it was still Usman who ended up winning via unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. But if you ask Covington, he should have been named as the fight’s winner.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Colby Covington’s net worth in 2021

Colby Covington is a mixed martial arts fighter who currently competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was a former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in the UFC welterweight rankings. In this article, we’ll take a look at Colby Covington’s net worth in 2021. Colby...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Li Jingliang
fightsports.tv

Michael Bisping Proposes Colby Covington And Jorge Masvidal As TUF Coaches

Former UFC welterweight champion Michael Bisping believes that Dana White should sign Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter series. Every year, White brings in 16 MMA prodigies to the show. The winner is awarded direct entry into the UFC. In a video on his YouTube...
UFC
mmanytt.com

COLBY COVINGTON REVEALS WHY JORGE MASVIDAL WITHDRAW FROM UFC 269!

Former UFC welterweight division champion Colby “Chaos” Covington claims to know why Jorge Masvidal withdrew from the match against Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on December 11th. Covington lost in the rematch against champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 which took place in earlier in November. They were former teammates...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Colby Covington details origin of feud with Jorge Masvidal: ‘We were best friends’

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington do not get along. Once teammates and close friends, the two are now bitter rivals with a big money fight in the near future just hanging there for the UFC to book. But you know how it is with a lot of these so called feuds: it’s all heat til after the fight and then a mic picks up one party saying “It’s all business, I just said all that to pump the fight.”
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Participation Trophy#Madison Square Garden#Combat
firstsportz.com

“Everybody hates me,” Where do you put #1 welterweight, Colby Covington, in the UFC pound for pound rankings today?

Colby Covington is a serious deal no matter how hilarious his gimmick is and how he sells it to the audience. What other fight Colby had in 2 years after the first fight with Kamaru Usman apart from the one with former champion Tyron Woodley, where Woodley got injured into the fourth round. Yet, he made his anticipated return as what he called “Colby Covington 2.0” and proved even in defeat, that he is the only one that can go toe-to-toe with the current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
UFC
punditarena.com

“Those people are filthy animals” – Colby Covington hasn’t changed his mind about Brazil

Despite almost getting himself killed in Brazil with his comments, Colby Covington hasn’t shied away from commenting about Brazilian fight fans. After fighting Damian Maia in Brazil and defeating him in front of his home crowd, Colby Covington decided to rub salt in the wounds by calling Brazil a dump and saying, “all you filthy animals suck” to the Brazilian crowd.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kamaru Usman fought through injury against Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman had a big obstacle ahead of him when he faced Colby Covington at UFC 268. It wasn’t just his opponent though, he was sporting a big injury. Kamaru Usman recently went on the Full Send Podcast and surprisingly revealed that he broke his right hand three weeks before the fight. UFC 268 was the first time he threw his right hand.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jorge Masvidal Would ‘Love To Bash’ Colby Covington’s Face In

Jorge Masvidal is disappointed he had to pull out of his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards. The fight was highly-anticipated as it was a grudge match but “Gamebred” had to withdraw from it due to an injury. Now, the hope for Masvidal is to fight Edwards next as he did sign a contract for him. Yet, if that doesn’t happen, he says he would love to beat up ‘coward’ Colby Covington.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Colby Covington makes bonkers claim about Usman fight at UFC 268

Colby Covington is back! That means the flamethrower that is his mouth is back too! The UFC 268 title challenger has been firing shots at everyone, including the champion Kamaru Usman. Colby Covington doesn’t think Kamaru Usman won their bout at UFC 268. He told Submission Radio about how the...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington pitches Jorge Masvidal fight after coaching “The Ultimate Fighter”

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has pitched a Jorge Masvidal fight after coaching “The Ultimate Fighter.”. Covington is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 earlier this month, but he has been champing at the bit to get back into the Octagon in early 2022. Masvidal, meanwhile, was set to fight Leon Edwards next month at UFC 269, but he was forced to pull out of the fight due to injuries. Edwards is now chasing a title fight against Usman, while Covington technically remains the No. 1 contender in the division, though he doesn’t have a fight lined up. If you ask Covington, he would fight Masvidal.
UFC
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Colby Covington Goes Scorched Earth On Jon Jones, Calls Him "Dirtbag"

Colby Covington has always been an outspoken presence within the UFC and when he sees something that he doesn't like, you can be sure that he is going to call it out. The other day, we reported on how he felt like Kamaru Usman cheated during UFC 268, and that he actually won the fight based on the final three rounds. Many fans disagreed, however, he continued to talk a big game, claiming that a trilogy fight with Usman would only be fair at this point.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Brutally Knocks Former UFC Champion Out On His Feet

Former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev recorded a big win this weekend in maybe an unexpected way. In what was mostly boxing rules he took on former UFC (the sport of mixed martials arts) champion Frank Mir. The Bulgarian showed class perhaps in the Thanksgiving Holiday spirit to not follow...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy