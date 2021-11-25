ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Ruggable Is Holding a Sitewide Sale on Their Stylish Washable Rugs

By Arricca Sansone
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Need to spruce up your home in a hurry for the holidays? Then it’s time for a new area rug! Enter: Ruggable’s Black Friday Sale, where you can save a bundle just in time...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sapphire
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Stainless Steel Appliances So They Sparkle

Stainless steel appliances are a popular option for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen. For starters, those gorgeous reflective surfaces catapult your room from ordinary to refined. Plus, stainless steel appliances go with every decor choice, from bold colors to retro finishes. No matter how many makeovers your kitchen may get over the years, these glimmering silver appliances will always fit right in—provided you know how to clean stainless steel.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Two Friends’ Minimal Brooklyn ‘Bachelor Pad’ Lights Up Neon At Night

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Deep in the heart of Brooklyn there are four turret-shaped apartment buildings one after the other and I used to live on the second floor of one of them. For three years, my dear former roommate, Emmett Ceglia, and I came to and from the converted railroad abode and lived by two mottos (which we respectively had both scrawled on the walls and had hanging up at the very end of the hall): “Don’t repress, express!” and “Earn the Party.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area With This Stylish Mat (Without Sacrificing Counter Space), and It’s On Sale Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Wine#Moroccan Rugs#Persian
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 2-Hour, $25 Redo Makes the Most of a Damaged Secondhand Table

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re in the market for fresh furniture for your home but are hitting stocking issues or shipping delays, here’s your reminder that you can often get exactly what you want secondhand — as long as you’re willing to put in a little work.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The $40 IKEA Storage System that Changed Laundry Sorting Forever

Sorting laundry is my own personal hell. Or, at least it used to be: I’d carry large loads for myself, my husband, and my four kids to the living room, spending a few minutes sorting, before getting distracted. I’d leave six half full laundry baskets, which clothes were being sorted into, around the living room. Two days later they would still be there, occupying a major living space in our house. It had to end.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Redo Turns an Empty Closet into a Personality-Packed WFH Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sure, closets are handy for organizing clothes or storing household necessities, but they’re pretty handy for more than that, too. In fact, a big enough closet doesn’t have to be a closet at all, as shown by this redo from Sourya Venumbaka (@sovehome).
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

3 DIYers Give a Plain Christmas Tree 3 Totally Different Looks—for Just $15 Each

Looking to bring just a little Christmas cheer to your home? There are plenty of great options out there for decorating small spaces for the holidays — wreaths, garlands, candles, and more — but the classic pick is the tabletop Christmas tree. Unlike the full-size kind, these mini varieties can easily tuck into a drawer once the season’s over; they also need only a single square foot of space to display.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Beige, Brown, and Boring” Dining Room Gets a Cheery Upgrade for $5,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are many ways to create showstopping dining rooms, but if you don’t know where to begin, take a look at the commonalities among some of the most stylish ones. Cool architectural details, drapery that’s lush and luxe, and a show-stopping chandelier are all trademarks of a dining room fit for royalty — or fun family game nights.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy