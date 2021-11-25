ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health and wellbeing coach said Hadassah died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua. Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died...

www.shropshirestar.com

musicconnection.com

The Legal Beat: Cher Sues Sonny's Widow

Famed recording artist and actress Cher has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles for declaratory relief and breach of contract. Cher claims that Sonny’s widow, Mary, and his estate are attempting to terminate her right to her share of songwriting and record royalties from Sonny and Cher songs.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Geri Horner mourning the sudden death of her brother Max aged 54

Geri Horner is mourning the death of her brother Max Halliwell. The 54-year-old collapsed at home in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, last week and was being treated in intensive care following the fall before he tragically passed away. Police said Max, who worked for an eco-friendly technology firm, had been taken to...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Christy Giles: Police say model’s death is drug overdose as husband says masked men dumped body

The husband of LA-based model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has paid tribute to her on Instagram after she was allegedly found outside a Los Angeles hospital at the weekend.Giles, who died of a suspected drug overdose, was allegedly found dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital following a night out with friends. Her family blame a group of masked men. A friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was allegedly dumped at another hospital two hours later and remains in critical care. Giles’s husband, Jan Cilliers, told his Instagram followers that he could not believe what had happened, and that she was “taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Paralysed Woman And Son Found Living With Husband's Decomposing Body

A 40-year-old man was found living with the decomposing body of his father for the past three months. Police said the man's bed-ridden mother was also inside the house. Local media identified the man as Kaushik Dey, from the Indian city of Kolkata. Dey reportedly told officers that his father, 70-year-old Sangram Dey, died three months ago, according to The Times Of India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tommy Lane death: James Bond actor dies aged 83

Tommy Lane, who played a villain in the James Bond film Live and Let Die, has died aged 83.His daughter Kamala confirmed that he died in Florida after suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.In Live and Let Die, Lane plays Adam, one of drug lord Dr Kananga’s henchmen who pursues Roger Moore’s James Bond across the Louisiana Bayou. Lane’s biggest moment in the film comes when he races Bond in a speedboat across crocodile infested marshes. Lane’s character is also notable for his snappy style of dressing as he wears a tweed suit for much of the film.Lane is also...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
HEALTH SERVICES
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
fox4news.com

Anti-vaccine North Texas evangelist Marcus Lamb dies from COVID-19

BEDFORD, Texas - Marcus Lamb, leader of one of the world’s largest religious networks, has died after a battle with COVID-19. Lamb and his wife Joni founded Bedford-based Daystar Television in 1997. It now reaches a global audience of 680 million households. The evangelical Christian broadcaster was known for his...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
extratv

New Details of Chris Daughtry’s Daughter Hannah’s Death Investigation

Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price, 25, was found dead at her Nashville home on Friday, and now prosecutors are speaking out about the investigation. The 8th District Tennessee District Attorney’s office tells TMZ, "This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY

