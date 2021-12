New measures to combat the new omicron variant of coronavirus came into force in England Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport.From Tuesday morning, all travelers returning to the U.K. must also take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Previously they had been able to take a lateral flow test and there was no requirement to isolate.The reintroduction of mandatory face masks brings England closer in line with the rest of the U.K. — Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland — which had not relaxed coronavirus restrictions as much...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO