CT Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in. the lower...
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of. showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds. 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in.
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to. 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows around 30. West...
